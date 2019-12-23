Israel Primarily Targeted Syria’s Air Defense in 2019 not Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran

Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance Israeli Regime’s Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister’s move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on militants in southeastern Idlib advancing further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India Violent clashes between Indian police forces and people protesting against a provocative citizenship law have claimed lives of at least six people on Friday, making it the single deadliest day of the latest unrest.

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis Iraqi Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis in Country

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a standoff created by the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State Algerian newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in Thursday, a week after winning elections marred by mass protests and record abstention

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter.

alwaght.com
Israel Primarily Targeted Syria's Air Defense in 2019 not Iran

Monday 23 December 2019

Israel Primarily Targeted Syria’s Air Defense in 2019 not Iran
Israel has repeatedly claimed throughout 2019, that it’s airstrikes inside of Syrian territory have targeted Iranian facilities and forces, but according to source and material evidence this claim can be proven to be false. The real target was the assets of the Syrian military itself, a flagrant aggression and violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

Since the 20th of January in 2019, Israel has been launching attacks inside of Syrian territory. The attacks were, according to Israel, carried out against Iranian forces that were supposedly building up in order to launch attacks against the Israelis. Israel has claimed that it has destroyed tens of Iranian bases and killed countless Iranians, a claim repeated throughout Western Mainstream Media and even sometimes Russian media.

But despite such bravado from Israel regarding its alleged attacks on Iranians in Syria, there is no evidence to support such claims. On the contrary, the evidence points to the strikes fulfilling the primary goal of destroying the Syrian Arab Army’s Air Defense Systems. Evidently, attacks on Iranians in Syria have occurred. However, they are small in scope when compared to the primary targets struck.

Below will follow a chronology of Israeli strikes this year against Syrian Air Defense targets, proving categorically that the attacks have primarily destroyed assets belonging to the Syrian military and not Iran.

•           On the 20th of January, Israel launched an attack striking areas around the Damascus International Airport. In the attack, two Pantsir units, both of them TELAR’s (Transporter Erector Launcher and Radar) were struck and destroyed.

Long-range S-200 (SA-5) sites near Dumayr Air Base and Khalkhala Air Base were also struck as part of the strikes. This was, in response to these assets [S-200 units]’s firing on Israeli warplanes during the attack on Damascus International Airport. An unspecified number of single-missile launchers and battalion-level fire control radar sites were destroyed by the airstrikes.

Below is satellite evidence showing the two Pantsir units destruction, as well as a Chinese-made JY-27 Early Warning Radar, which was destroyed at the Damascus International Airport.

•           During the May 27th attacks, a single ZSU-23-4 Shilka (can prove both via secondary sources) was destroyed at Tal al-Shaar in the Quneitra Governorate. Two SAA members were injured and a lieutenant, from Al-Qaryatayn (Homs Province), was killed in the strike.

•           On June the 1st, a modernized S-75 unit belonging to the 781st Air Defense Battalion near Khan al-Shieh was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. Israel admitted they targeted the Syrian military as part of the June 1st strikes in supposed retaliation for allowing Iranians to operate inside the country.

•           On the 11th of June, an Early Warning Radar System was struck and destroyed on the Tal al-Hara mountain in the Dara’a Governance of Southern Syria. This took away Syria’s vision of Israeli strikes coming in from the occupied Golan, which left them open to further attacks.

•           On July 1st, five key Early Warning Radars were destroyed during Israel’s large-scale assault on Syria’s air defense system, in which the Israelis fired around 150 cruise missiles. The locations struck were EWR sites at Ad-Dimas, Jamraya, Mezzeh Air Base (Damascus) and near Al-Kisweh in the Damascus region.  An Early Warning Radar system (comprised of three sites linked to one overall network) south of Homs city was additionally targeted and destroyed. For further information on how the June 11th and July the 1st attack were pulled off by Israel, refer to this previous Mint Press article written on the subject.

•           On November 20th, significant damage was again inflicted upon Syrian Air Defence. Five Buk-M2E equipment units (including 2 TELAR’s, 1 TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher), one battalion-level command post vehicle, and a battalion-level search radar) located to the south of Damascus, near the Brigade 68 base (Beit Saber area) were destroyed

A radar-equipped ZSU-23-4 Shilka in south of Damascus city was also destroyed in the area. Primary and secondary command-and-control sites in the Beit Saber area, as well as at Mezzeh Airbase, and Damascus International Airport were additionally destroyed. Four officers, Maj. Manhal Dib, Capt. Osama As'ad, 1st Lt. Omran Suliamn, and Lt. Jafar Nouraldin were killed in these strikes.

According to Syrian military source, the November 20th Israeli strikes on Syria resulted in the annihilation of approximately $1 billion worth of military equipment. The strikes on the command-and-control sites not only obliterated the coordination mechanism for Syria's air defense operations in the south of the country, but also disrupted the coordination means for the National Defense Forces (which are under the control of Syrian Air Force Intelligence).

This year, Israel has been targeting Syria’s military assets, not Iranian forces inside of Syria. If they were targeting Iranian sites, the proof of damage to Iranian forces would be evident. Yet there is no significant evidence of this and only Israeli allegations. More specifically, Israel has gone after Syria’s Air Defense systems with its countless missions against Syria, which has, according to Syrian military sources, cost the Syrian government roughly $2 billion worth of equipment throughout the course of this year.

Unfortunately, this information has not been reported upon by Mainstream Media and has not been disseminated by Israeli or even Russian media; this is due to the facts being against their national interests.

The Israelis evidently don’t have any interest in distributing this information in full, because the Israeli government maintains that they have been combating Iran in Syria and they know that their targeting of the Syrian military constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and would warrant the justification for a Syrian response to their illegal strikes. Israel seeks an agenda of projecting power over Iran to its general public, and admitting to the true results of its missions would be strategically unwise.

The Russian state media also does not seek to release this information as Russia values Israel as an ally. The dissemination of the facts proving the extent to which Syria has been struck, would also prompt calls for a Russian response, in some form, against the Israeli aggression.

Russia is seen by many as being a part of a type of anti-Western hegemony axis of Resistance. However, its relationship with Syria is based on mutual interests and not purely on ideologically-driven resistance. Even Russian officials have upheld the official story, manufactured by Israel, claiming that the Israeli strikes have been targeting Iran. Claims that do not hold up when examined after each Israeli bombardment.

Source: Press TV

By: Robert Inlakesh

 

