Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir

Alwaght- Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

They were enraged by incidents of rape, torture, and murder in Kashmir after the territory was placed on lockdown by New Delhi, Press TV reported.

Life has been far from normal in Kashmir amid angry protests. Millions of Kashmiris are living under a communication blackout imposed by India to prevent violent protests.

New Delhi has deployed nearly 900,000 military and paramilitary troops in Kashmir since August 5 when it revoked the territory’s special autonomous status in a controversial move.

Kashmiris say demand the implementation of 11 UN Security Council resolutions which call for a plebiscite there, allowing people to decide either to stay with India or join neighboring Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the security lockdown in Kashmir has been a source of border tensions between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

The military is on high alert after Indian army chief threatened to undertake incursions on Pakistani side of the border. Islamabad fears that New Delhi may carry out a false flag operation in the disputed Kashmir region to divert attention from massive unrest in its northeastern region.

India is witnessing widespread violent protests against the recently enacted citizenship law that grants citizenship to migrants from neighboring countries, excluding Muslims.