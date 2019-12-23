New Lebanon PM Enjoys Support, Expertise To Form Govt.: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran

Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance Israeli Regime’s Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister’s move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on militants in southeastern Idlib advancing further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India Violent clashes between Indian police forces and people protesting against a provocative citizenship law have claimed lives of at least six people on Friday, making it the single deadliest day of the latest unrest.

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis Iraqi Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis in Country

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a standoff created by the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State Algerian newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in Thursday, a week after winning elections marred by mass protests and record abstention

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter.

Sleeping Dragon No More: China About to Replace US as Strongest Naval Power, Washington Is Too Late to Stop It

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges

What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Iran Visit?

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted

New Lebanon PM Enjoys Support, Expertise To Form Govt.: Expert

Israel Primarily Targeted Syria’s Air Defense in 2019 not Iran

China Rejects US Right to be in Syria

Turkey, Russia Are Quietly Competing in Libya Crisis

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Sleeping Dragon No More: China About to Replace US as Strongest Naval Power, Washington Is Too Late to Stop It

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference

Israel Primarily Targeted Syria’s Air Defense in 2019 not Iran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State

Beirut’s Red Carpet For Doha Amid Chilly Ties With Riyadh

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for ‘High Treason’

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
New Lebanon PM Enjoys Support, Expertise To Form Govt.: Expert

New Lebanon PM Enjoys Support, Expertise To Form Govt.: Expert
Alwaght- Nearly two months after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister from his post that caused administration vacuum in the already crisis-hit country, the parliament on Thursday agreed to name Hassam Diab for the post. The designation comes as, over the past week, rejuvenated protests erupted in the country, leading to night-time clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces. 

Alwaght has talked to Mosaib Naeimi, an expert on the Lebanese affairs, asking him about the aspects and implications of this designation. 

Asked why Hariri, who after resignation had a big chance to get the post again and form a new government, dropped a potential bid, Mr Naeimi said that the Lebanese protests started against the ruling elites’ corruption and Hariri’s friends and allies were among those under corruption charges. Hariri made some proposals to address the demands but was rejected. He saw it better to step aside from any new bid to at least meet part of the popular demands. Since the beginning, the lawmakers, understanding that bringing him back to the post will not fix the situation, raised pessimism about a new cabinet headed again by Hariri. The president after negotiations with majority bloc named a new PM. 

“The conditions were not prepared for Hariri and a majority of the protests pointed their fingers of blame on Hariri as a member of the wealthy class accused of abuse of power and public money and of corruption. So, the parliament does not want to risk its life by naming Hariri for the position.” 

Naeimi confirmed comments that Hariri resigned because he wanted to impose a technocratic government on the rival camp March 8 Alliance and the president because he thought that the parliament could not form the government without him. When Michael Aoun became president, Hariri stipulated that he accepts the PM post only if he was given assurances that he will stay in his position until the end of Aoun’s term. But the recent developments transformed the past conditions. The idea of a technocratic government by Harari was impossible since the beginning because Hariri himself is not a technocrat. If there should be a technocratic government, its head should have special expertise, like an economic theorist or an economist. Among those regarded, Diab is closest to this consideration. 

“After consultations with his allies, he found it wise to at least for a term abandon the post and then return when the circumstances are proper. So, stepping down from candidacy was the advice of his fellow party members. In a statement, Hariri told his supporters who asked him to return that he will not head the new government. The conditions were not prepared for Hariri and all agreed that next term goes without him.” 

Mr Naeimi was asked for a comment on the possibility of the formation of a Diab-led government. He said that the cabinet formation process in Lebanon is the traditional with its specific features, namely it should be half Muslim and half Christian. The Shiites, Sunnis, and Christians should have equal members in the cabinet. To launch the process, the PM should consult the parliamentary blocs to get the vote of confidence for his cabinet. 

To form a government, the past formula will be followed with the difference being that the blocs, groups, and religious groups will be asked to name representatives from people of expertise and technocrats. In the past, the figure named for the post did not need to have expertise as a precondition for the position. But now specialized people are required to be named. 

“Diab suggested that the protestors name three ministers for labor, energy, and economy ministries. If this takes place, it will mark a momentous change and will take from the shares of the three main groups. If the people-named ministers fail to make a difference in their areas of expertise, the protestors will lose the pretext to demonstrate. So, these two changes are observable in the new cabinet. In other cases, the past path will be followed, unless the constitution undergoes reforms.” 

Mr Naeimi was asked for comment on the role of Hezbollah, as a heavyweight player in Lebanese politics, in picking Diab for the office. 

“Hezbollah was ok with all options. The movement asserted that a technocratic government is possible with any option, including Hariri. Hezbollah offered to Hariri to form a technocratic government. Some, attempting to block a new cabinet formation, accuse Diab of being Hezbollah man. But he got his Ph.D. from the American University of Beirut. He was a professor of American universities and minister of education in March 14 Alliance-led government. Hezbollah is for anybody who can get the majority, form government, and get the country out of the current crisis.” 

Answering a question about how optimistic the Lebanese could be about formation of new government by Diab in the crisis-hit country to get the economy on the right track and cut the foreign hands, Mr Naeimi said that since the moment Diab was named the Americans started their moves against the Arab country threatening that the sanctions will remain in place if Washington’s demands are not realized. Diab’s sapience here is a crucial factor. 

“When we talk about the home crisis, we can say that Diab is a person who has no negative marks in his political record. He has introduced himself as an academic and promised to lead the country academically. He also is opposed to political dealings. Furthermore, his naming was welcomed by the Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, and even the Druze ethno-religious minority, which means considerable support for Diab. Even those who opposed him vowed that if he gets the majority vote, they will throw their weight behind him. So, he is expected to gain the support of at least 100 members of parliament from a total of 128. If a government with such sizable support is formed, it will play a crucial role in getting the country out of the current crisis.”

