Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance

  Sunday 22 December 2019

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

News

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan

Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance Israeli Regime’s Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister’s move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on militants in southeastern Idlib advancing further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India Violent clashes between Indian police forces and people protesting against a provocative citizenship law have claimed lives of at least six people on Friday, making it the single deadliest day of the latest unrest.

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis Iraqi Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis in Country

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a standoff created by the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State Algerian newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in Thursday, a week after winning elections marred by mass protests and record abstention

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter.

China Rejects US Right to be in Syria China denounced the US’ pretext for extending its military presence in Syria, namely to protect Syrian oil fields, as untenable, Press TV reported

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa Several of the US largest technology firms have been accused of knowingly profiting from child labour in Africa cobalt mines, a new lawsuit says

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan Iranian and Russian security chiefs expressed concerns over deliberate relocation of ISIS terrorist group’s remnants from their former bastions in Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan

Muslims Should Cooperate to Counter Big Powers’ Pressures: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on Wednesday it was necessary for Muslim countries to cooperate in order to fend off pressures by big powers, particularly the US

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report Turkey reportedly plans to set up a military base in Libya to provide more support for the Tripoli-based unity Government of National Accord (GNA) in the wake of a military deal signed between the two sides last month.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance

Sunday 22 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance
Alwaght- Israeli Regime's Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister's move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan tweeted a link to a story in The Spectator, a weekly British magazine, titled, “Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East.”

The article argued that an Israeli-Arab alliance is taking shape in the region and that many Arab figures are currently considering Tel Aviv an important ally against Iran as well as a partner for trade and security.

“A new narrative is emerging in the Middle East. New maps of the Muslim mind are being drawn and old hatreds are on the run,” the article wrote. “Sunni Arab neighbors are changing course.” 

It referred to Netanyahu's visit to Oman in October 2018 and Bahrain's attempts to normalize ties with Israel. 

It further claimed that Israel and many Arab states "were united" in what it called "an uproar" over the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

"Finally, and most intriguingly, Israel is being seen by moderate Arab governments as a trade and security partner as the West sends mixed signals," the story read.

"There are enough historical and scriptural narratives of Muslim-Jewish fraternity to form the basis for rapprochement," it added.

Netanyahu responded to the top Emirati diplomat, welcoming close relations between Israel and Arab countries in the region.

I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace.

Israel has full diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but latest reports suggest Tel Aviv has been working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

In October 2018, Israel’s culture and sports minister Miri Regev traveled to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament, where the regime’s anthem was played for the first time.

During the visit, she also toured Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Emirati officials.

Israel has recently been invited to participate at the Expo 2020 in the UAE city of Dubai.

