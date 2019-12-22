Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth

Alwaght- Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the US as a country with a mammoth national debt that is trying to prevent others from growing their economies, Russia Today reported.

“A state with a $22-trillion national debt prohibits creditworthy countries to develop the real sector of their economies!” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the “American ideology of living on loan has not withstood global competition.”

They will soon demand we stop breathing immediately. And many will obey, after all.

Russia “has implemented, and will continue to implement, its economic projects regardless of any sanctions,” but the whole affair will show whether European countries are ready to sacrifice their own energy interests for those of the US, the Foreign Ministry added later in a statement.

The sanctions package specifically targets companies involved in building the last remaining leg of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs between the Russian and German coastlines through the Baltic Sea. Berlin has already expressed unease over the US’ move, calling it interference in their domestic affairs.