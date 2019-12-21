Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 22 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad

Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India Violent clashes between Indian police forces and people protesting against a provocative citizenship law have claimed lives of at least six people on Friday, making it the single deadliest day of the latest unrest.

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis Iraqi Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis in Country

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a standoff created by the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State Algerian newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in Thursday, a week after winning elections marred by mass protests and record abstention

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter.

China Rejects US Right to be in Syria China denounced the US’ pretext for extending its military presence in Syria, namely to protect Syrian oil fields, as untenable, Press TV reported

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa Several of the US largest technology firms have been accused of knowingly profiting from child labour in Africa cobalt mines, a new lawsuit says

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan Iranian and Russian security chiefs expressed concerns over deliberate relocation of ISIS terrorist group’s remnants from their former bastions in Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan

Muslims Should Cooperate to Counter Big Powers’ Pressures: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on Wednesday it was necessary for Muslim countries to cooperate in order to fend off pressures by big powers, particularly the US

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report Turkey reportedly plans to set up a military base in Libya to provide more support for the Tripoli-based unity Government of National Accord (GNA) in the wake of a military deal signed between the two sides last month.

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for ‘High Treason’ Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a special court in Islamabad for “high treason”.

Trump Deal of Century Seeks New Palestine, Shared Al-Quds, Saudi Replacing Jordan Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century", a controversial deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly envisages the establishment of a “New Palestine,” with occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) remaining under mostly Israeli control and Saudi Arabia replacing Jordan as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed an Israeli delegation of senior officials to take part in an international conference, signaling that the Persian Gulf Sheikhdom is warming ties with the Tel Aviv regime after years of clandestine ties.

Status Quo to Bring Lebanon on Brink of Famine: Parliament Speaker Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that if the current political paralysis persists the crisis-torn Arab country could soon be on the brink of famine and completely relying on aid for survival

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan

Saturday 21 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan
Alwaght- Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Turkish daily Sabah quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Friday that Turkey is not a country that will have its hands tied while facing US sanctions and will respond with retaliatory measures

“Both the S-400s and the steps regarding the F-35s, these are done deals,” Erdogan said during a meeting with the press at the end of a summit of Muslim countries’ leaders in Malaysia.

Russia and Turkey finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 in December 2017. In July, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the country had received the first shipment containing S-400 parts.

The defense agreement came despite raucous opposition from the US. It would claim that the Russian equipment was incompatible with the rest of the military hardware possessed by the Western military alliance of NATO, which has Washington as its biggest member and is also partaken in by Ankara.

An agreement had also been signed in October 2016 on the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline that would take Russian natural gas to Turkey. Construction work started in May 2017 and the project is scheduled to become operational at the beginning of 2020.

The US Congress is about to sanction Ankara over the dual Russo-Turkish agreements.

Erdogan, however, added, "This is a breach of our rights in the fullest sense. We will of course have our own sanctions against all of these."

Responding to the defense accord, the US has also subtracted Ankara from an international project aimed at building American F-35 warplanes.

During Erdogan’s presidency, Washington has, on several occasions, issued voluble threats against Ankara before softening its tone and retracting its stance within a considerably short period of time.

On October 14, it sanctioned several Turkish ministers and departments over Turkey’s renewed offensive targeting US-backed Turkish militants in northern Syria but lifted the bans only nine days later.

Observers say Turkey’s geopolitical whereabouts, which has wedged it between Russia and the US’s staunch allies in Europe, prevents Washington from long-term confrontation with Ankara.

 

