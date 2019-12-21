About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq

Alwaght- Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

According to the European think tank some 30 former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups, with some even taking part in terrorist attacks in France, Al Masdar News reported

“During their time in the French Army, they learnt how to handle weapons and explosives – skills that enabled some to take up strategic roles within terrorist groups,” the Centre said, pointing out that “others, having failed to reach combat zones, determined to take up arms against France by planning attacks on different strategic sites, typically of a military kind.”

The French Government has not commented on the report yet.