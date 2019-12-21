Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs

Alwaght- Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump's meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Jinping's remarks came after he had a phone talk with Trump on Friday.

Despite US president who in a twitter Post hailed the phone call as a “very good talk” about their “giant Trade Deal” in the making, Xi focused on a less pleasant part of the discussion, and expressed his concerns with US behavior and repeated interference into the internal affairs of China which Beijing found harmful, Russia Today reported.

Washington’s words and actions on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet were detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation between the US and China, Xi told Trump, expressing hope that the US is serious about implementing the “important consensus” reached by the two leaders.

There was steel behind the standard diplomatic language. Earlier in the day, Xi had visited Macau and warned “external forces” against interference and overseas “finger-pointing” over Chinas internal affairs.

“I must emphasize, since Hong Kong and Macau’s return to the motherland, dealing with these two Special Administrative Regions’ affairs is entirely China’s internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces,” he said.

Macau was once ruled by Portugal, and ceded back to China in 1999, two years after Britain relinquished nearby Hong Kong, now the site of months-long protests by opposition activists seeking independence from Beijing. China has repeatedly complain about foreign interference in Hong Kong protests, which originally broke out in the autonomous territory over the now-scrapped extradition bill.

The US and some European nations have openly voiced support of the protesters, with opposition leaders visiting Washington.

Last month, the US Congress adopted a legislation that allows Washington to sanction both Hong Kong and mainland officials over their alleged mistreatment of the protesters. The law sparked an angry reaction in Beijing, with China accusing the US of blatantly meddling into its internal affairs.