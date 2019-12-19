Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

News

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

Iraqi Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis in Country

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a standoff created by the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State Algerian newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in Thursday, a week after winning elections marred by mass protests and record abstention

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter.

China Rejects US Right to be in Syria China denounced the US’ pretext for extending its military presence in Syria, namely to protect Syrian oil fields, as untenable, Press TV reported

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa Several of the US largest technology firms have been accused of knowingly profiting from child labour in Africa cobalt mines, a new lawsuit says

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan Iranian and Russian security chiefs expressed concerns over deliberate relocation of ISIS terrorist group’s remnants from their former bastions in Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan

Muslims Should Cooperate to Counter Big Powers’ Pressures: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on Wednesday it was necessary for Muslim countries to cooperate in order to fend off pressures by big powers, particularly the US

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report Turkey reportedly plans to set up a military base in Libya to provide more support for the Tripoli-based unity Government of National Accord (GNA) in the wake of a military deal signed between the two sides last month.

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for ‘High Treason’ Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a special court in Islamabad for “high treason”.

Trump Deal of Century Seeks New Palestine, Shared Al-Quds, Saudi Replacing Jordan Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century", a controversial deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly envisages the establishment of a “New Palestine,” with occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) remaining under mostly Israeli control and Saudi Arabia replacing Jordan as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed an Israeli delegation of senior officials to take part in an international conference, signaling that the Persian Gulf Sheikhdom is warming ties with the Tel Aviv regime after years of clandestine ties.

Status Quo to Bring Lebanon on Brink of Famine: Parliament Speaker Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that if the current political paralysis persists the crisis-torn Arab country could soon be on the brink of famine and completely relying on aid for survival

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’

Trump Deal of Century Seeks New Palestine, Shared Al-Quds, Saudi Replacing Jordan

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister

Thursday 19 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Lebanon’s former education minister Hassan Diab was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after getting the confidence vote of nearly 70 lawmakers during consultations on the matter. 

According to a statement released by the Lebanon’s media quoting the Lebanese Presidency, the designation of Hassan Diab for prime minister has been endorsed by 69 members of the parliament.

The statement added that 13 lawmakers voted for Nawwaf Salam while 42 others did not endorse anyone for premiership.

President Michel Aoun, who has been at loggerheads with outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, began consultations on Thursday with deputies to designate the new premier, who must be a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's political system.

Diab, who has a doctorate in computer engineering, served as the education minister in a government led by former premier Najib Mikati.

Elie Ferzli, the deputy parliament speaker and a political ally of Hezbollah, was the first lawmaker to declare support for Diab. Ferzli said Diab's nomination took "into account some of the basic prerequisites wanted by the people", calling him an "academic and person of integrity".

Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammad Raad said the group had extended the hand of cooperation "for the sake of the country".

Diab emerged as a candidate for the position at the last minute when Hariri withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday.

The decision followed a move by the Christian Lebanese Forces to nominate neither Hariri nor anyone else for the position. The Lebanese Forces was once a close ally of Hariri.

 Hariri's Future Movement also named no one for the post and told Aoun it would not take part in the next government.

Lebanon has been in dire need of a new government since Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Persian Gulf Arab states, resigned on October 29,.

Under the constitution, Hariri’s cabinet would stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has recently warned against bids to escalate sectarian tensions in Lebanon, stating that the crisis-hit Arab country could slide into sedition as a result of increased divisive rhetoric over the past few days.

The protests began on October 17, when the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austerity measures.

Protesters in Lebanon have stopped blocking roads and setting up barricades, and instead shifted to holding sit-ins at state-affiliated sites.

They say they will maintain pressure on the political establishment until their demands for the departure of the ruling elite and an end to chronic economic mismanagement and corruption are met.

Lebanon's caretaker Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan on Sunday ordered the country's law enforcement agencies to open a "rapid and transparent" inquiry, after dozens of people were wounded in clashes during recent demonstrations that had erupted in a barricaded central district of Beirut.

Lebanon has been facing a very tough economic situation because of the failing policies of successive governments, which have led to the impoverishment of the people.

Growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of endless political deadlocks and an economic crisis in recent years.

The country hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, and their presence is often blamed for putting pressure on the already struggling economy.

Unemployment stands at more than 20 percent, according to official figures.

The Lebanese Finance Ministry says the national debt is hovering around $85 billion, which accounts for more than 150 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 Successive governments have also failed to address a waste management crisis or improve the electricity grid, which is plagued by daily power cuts.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab Michel Aoun

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protests against Provocative Citizenship Hits India
Week in Pictures: From Protests in Chile to Afghan Bombing
Indians Protests across Country against Controversial Citizenship Bill
Violence in Chile Resurges
Protests against Provocative Citizenship Hits India

Protests against Provocative Citizenship Hits India

Israeli Settlers Violence against Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Fires Burn in Beirut as Soldiers Deploy to Contain Protesters
Iran unveils Surena IV humanoid robot6hr
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Who Was Trying to Put out Fire Started During Clashes