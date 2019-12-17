Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for ‘High Treason’

Alwaght- Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a special court in Islamabad for “high treason”.

Musharraf, who is living in self-imposed exile, was sentenced to death in absentia on charges of imposing a state of emergency in 2007, a senior government official said.

“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” government law officer Salman Nadeem said.

Musharraf imposed a state of emergency in 2007 when he was facing growing opposition to his rule.

His lawyer, Akhtar Shah, said Musharraf was still sick and in Dubai.

According to Pakistani legal experts, Musharraf can challenge the ruling in Pakistan’s High Court.

The verdict was given after a six-year trial, the first time a military dictator in Pakistan faced a treason trial.

Musharraf seized power in a 1999 coup and later served as a president of the country from 2001 to 2008.

He resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment charges and has since spent much of his time abroad.