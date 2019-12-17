Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 December 2019

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Turkey reportedly plans to set up a military base in Libya to provide more support for the Tripoli-based unity Government of National Accord (GNA) in the wake of a military deal signed between the two sides last month.

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for ‘High Treason’ Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a special court in Islamabad for “high treason”.

Trump Deal of Century Seeks New Palestine, Shared Al-Quds, Saudi Replacing Jordan Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century", a controversial deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly envisages the establishment of a “New Palestine,” with occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) remaining under mostly Israeli control and Saudi Arabia replacing Jordan as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed an Israeli delegation of senior officials to take part in an international conference, signaling that the Persian Gulf Sheikhdom is warming ties with the Tel Aviv regime after years of clandestine ties.

Status Quo to Bring Lebanon on Brink of Famine: Parliament Speaker Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that if the current political paralysis persists the crisis-torn Arab country could soon be on the brink of famine and completely relying on aid for survival

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for 'High Treason'

Ex-Pakistani President Sentenced to Death for 'High Treason'
Alwaght- Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in a special court in Islamabad for “high treason”.

Musharraf, who is living in self-imposed exile, was sentenced to death in absentia on charges of imposing a state of emergency in 2007, a senior government official said.

“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” government law officer Salman Nadeem said.

Musharraf imposed a state of emergency in 2007 when he was facing growing opposition to his rule.

His lawyer, Akhtar Shah, said Musharraf was still sick and in Dubai.

According to Pakistani legal experts, Musharraf can challenge the ruling in Pakistan’s High Court.

The verdict was given after a six-year trial, the first time a military dictator in Pakistan faced a treason trial.

Musharraf seized power in a 1999 coup and later served as a president of the country from 2001 to 2008.

He resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment charges and has since spent much of his time abroad.

 

Pakistan Pervez Musharraf

