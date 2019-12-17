Trump Deal of Century Seeks New Palestine, Shared Al-Quds, Saudi Replacing Jordan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 December 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century", a controversial deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly envisages the establishment of a “New Palestine,” with occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) remaining under mostly Israeli control and Saudi Arabia replacing Jordan as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed an Israeli delegation of senior officials to take part in an international conference, signaling that the Persian Gulf Sheikhdom is warming ties with the Tel Aviv regime after years of clandestine ties.

Status Quo to Bring Lebanon on Brink of Famine: Parliament Speaker Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that if the current political paralysis persists the crisis-torn Arab country could soon be on the brink of famine and completely relying on aid for survival

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Tuesday 17 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century", a controversial deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reportedly envisages the establishment of a “New Palestine,” with occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) remaining under mostly Israeli control and Saudi Arabia replacing Jordan as custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen, Trump’s so-called peace plan would see a trilateral agreement signed between Israeli regime, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement.

New Palestine

Under the deal, a “new Palestinian state” would be established in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, excluding the Israeli settlement blocs that would remain part of the occupied territories.

Shared J’salem al-Quds

Additionally, Jerusalem al-Quds — whose eastern sector was occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967 and illegally annexed — would not be split in the agreement but would rather be “shared” between Israel and the Palestinian state, with the Arab population of the city becoming residents of Palestine.

The Jerusalem al-Quds municipality would become responsible for the entire city, while the Palestinian state would be responsible for education and would pay the Israeli municipality taxes and utilities.

Jews would not be allowed to purchase Arab homes and vice versa, while no additional areas would be annexed to Jerusalem al-Quds and the city’s holy sites would preserve their status quo.

Al-Aqsa custodianship shifts to Riyadh

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is currently administered by the Waqf — an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties — will be put under Saudi Arabia’s control.

Egypt gives territory to new Palestine

Regarding the Gaza Strip, the draft deal stipulates that Egypt would grant land to the new Palestinian state for the purpose of setting up an airport and factories in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, agriculture and for commercial use, “without permitting the Palestinians to live in them.”

Moreover, a highway and a pipeline for treated water would be built between Gaza and the West Bank.

$30bn funding

The wealthy Persian Gulf Arab states, the United States and the European Union would economically sponsor the Washington-crafted deal, providing 70, 20, and 10 percent of the funds, respectively.

“An amount of $30 billion will be allocated over a period of 5 years for projects related to the new Palestinian state,” the purported draft deal said.

The contribution provided by the Persian Gulf countries would be split between them based on their oil producing capabilities.

Palestinians pay for protection

Furthermore, an agreement would also be signed between Israel and the new Palestinian state, with the Tel Aviv regime providing protection to Palestine from “external aggression,” while the Palestinians pay for it.

The amount that the Palestinians pay for protection would be negotiated between the Arab nations and Israel.

Timetable for ‘disarming’ Hamas, building Palestinian airport

Upon the signing of the so-called peace plan, Hamas would hand over its weapons to Egypt and its members would receive monthly salaries from Arab nations.

The Gaza borders would also be opened to international trade through sea and the crossings with the occupied lands and Egypt.

A year after the agreement is implemented, elections would be held in Palestine.

All Palestinian prisoners would be gradually released from Israeli prison over a period of three years.

Within five years, a seaport and airport would be constructed for the Palestinian state. Until that time, Palestinians use Israeli ports.

The borders between Palestine and the occupied lands would be open to the passage of civilians and goods.

A Chinese company would build a highway that rises 30 meters above the ground connecting Gaza to the West Bank.

The Jordan Valley would remain under Israeli control. Highway 90 would be expanded to link the Palestinian state with Jordan.

Penalties for objection

If Israel rejects the deal, the US will end economic support for the regime.

If Hamas and the PLO oppose the agreement, Washington will end all financial support it provides to the Palestinians and prevent other countries from doing so.

If the PLO accepts the plan and Hamas or the Islamic Jihad dismiss it, then the two groups would bear the responsibility of their decision.

In any military confrontation between Israel and Hamas, the US will support Israel.

The yet-to-be-unveiled deal has already been unanimously rejected by all Palestinian factions.

That US plan on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — which is widely reported to be biased towards the Tel Aviv regime — has already been unanimously rejected by all Palestinian factions.

The US unveiled the economic potion of its initiative during a conference in Bahrain in June despite a Palestinian boycott.

Palestinians stopped recognizing the US as a mediator in the conflict with the Tel Aviv regime in 2017, after Trump recognized occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” in defiance of international law.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

