Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

  Tuesday 17 December 2019

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Status Quo to Bring Lebanon on Brink of Famine: Parliament Speaker

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that if the current political paralysis persists the crisis-torn Arab country could soon be on the brink of famine and completely relying on aid for survival

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Analysis

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

Tuesday 17 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?
Alwaght- American military and political officials recently have ramped up military threats against Iran talking about a decisive response to any move by Tehran to target the US and its allies’ interests in the region. 

Along with the threats, Fox News on December 5 reported that the Pentagon was considering a plan to add up to 7,000 additional forces to West Asia region to “counter what it sees as an increasing threat from Iran.” Last week the US Secretary of State told the House’s Committee on Armed Services, which held a hearing session on Syria, the US strengthens the defensive capabilities of regional partners and advances partnerships and burden-sharing with allies to address shared security concerns. He warned that if Iran decides to attack the American interests and forces in the region, it will face a decisive response. 

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a “decisive” response in case of any blow to US interests in Iraq. The threats came after a string of attacks on American bases in Iraq, including the capital Baghdad. 

“We must… use this opportunity to remind Iran’s leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement. 

The new wave of anti-Iran threats come while since shooting down an American spy drone over the Iranian territorial waters in late June by the Iranian air defenses and Washington’s alleged restrain from attack on Iran, the escalated tensions in the Persian Gulf region gradually winded down and the two actors even now do not seem to want to mar this calm situation. 

Two questions here present themselves: What are the aims behind renewed Washington threats against Tehran? Are the Americans predicting the return of a new wave of escalated tensions in the upcoming months? Two issues appear to have driven such remarks by American officials. 

Washington wants to rebuild allies’ lost trust 

It looks logical to suggest that the most important reason behind Us officials' threatening against Iran in the current conditions is the fact that Washington's Arab allies are disappointed with the US its policy in Persian Gulf. The risks and challenges the Arab monarchies are subject to mainly stem from their questioned policy of siding with Washington in the region. The outcome of such concerns is Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s show of willingness—though not given publicity— to engage in negotiations with Iran that supports their idea and insists that dialogue will bring back calm to the region and makes it in no need of the foreign actors to send forces. 

Riyadh and Iran have had no diplomatic and economic ties since January 2016. However, over the past few months, Saudi, European, and also American diplomats said that Iranian and Saudi representatives exchanged messages over the recent months and established contacts through such mediators as Oman, Kuwait, and Pakistan. 

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has been secretly attempting to improve relations with Iran as Riyadh rulers fear possible risks to their oil-reliant economy should a new crisis erupts in the region. The American paper cited Saudi Arabia’s concerns about not having the US and other allies’ backing in a possible crisis as the main reason the Saudis tend to mend ties with Iran and other regional rivals like Qatar. 

These reports indicate that the Saudis show tendency towards a review of their aggressive regional policy because they observe how the US as their protector avoided involvement in a military confrontation with Iran and Yemen’s Ansarullah after the movement launched massive missile and drone strikes on Saudi oil giant Aramco oil facilities and shut down half of the Arab kingdom’s oil production. An attack Riyadh and the US rushed to attribute to Iran. 

So, the main addressee of the new anti-Iranian threats is actually not Iran but Saudi Arabia that feels neglected by the Americans. The threats are aimed to rebuild the lost trust and dissuade the Riyadh from a rapprochement with Tehran. Odds are that to pressure the Saudis to end de-escalation with Iran, Washington will resort to the case of assassination of the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in October 2018 at his country’s consulate in Istanbul by a Saudi hit squad that seemed to have been sent by Crown Prince’s close allies to hit bin Salman’s critic. 

Concerns about Iraq developments 

Also, the US threats come after rocket attacks on the American forces’ base close to Baghdad airport last week t. Reacting to the attacks, the American officials said that Iran-backed militias have carried out them. Reuters, citing an American official, said that Washington expects such attacks against American troops stationed in Iraq to increase every day. 

But the US administration knows that opponents to the US military presence in Iraq are not a few. The attacks can come from a verity of groups in response to the US blatant meddling in the Iraqi home affairs like the recent protests and also its support for such terrorist groups as ISIS whose emergence, many assert, was facilitated by the American intelligence agencies. Therefore, with regard to Trump’s need to save calm in major foreign policy cases before the 2010 presidential election, the American officials's remarks against Iran should be read as a supplicatory request from the White House to use its sway in Iraq to prevent the continuation of such attacks. 

US Iran Threats Military Action Iraq

