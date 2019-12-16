Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic

The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

AKP’s Founders Politically Divorce From Erdogan, This Has Consequences Ahmet Davutoglu, a former Erdogan ally, announced his new party signaling that gaps are deepening with the ruling Turkish party.

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions? The movement closes its institutions as the protests, supported by it, are taking a dangerous risking a civil war.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of Britain’s Labour Party, suffered a damning defeat at the polls last Friday and has announced that he will stand down as the Party’s Leader for future elections. But why did the Labour Party fail so badly at the polls in this UK election and what role did the accusations of anti-Semitism, against Corbyn himself, play in this loss?

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism? The order comes as the presidential race is drawing closer and he needs the support of powerful Zionist lobbies.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic

Monday 16 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic
Alwaght- The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Omolfajr Nakhaei, who invented the nanocomposite, told IRNA that it can absorb microwaves dangerous to humans. The researcher suggested turning the nanocomposite into “granules” and then using them with the polyester yarn to produce a garment.

She said that it took her a year to produce the nanocomposite. The inventor suggested that if the nanocomposite can be mass-produced, it could be used in the construction industry for additional protection.

The PhD of Solid State Physics pointed to the existence of a few domestic products capable of shielding against electromagnetic waves and said that most of these products use metals such as copper or metal nanoparticles for this purpose. However, Mrs. Nakhaei added, these metals have limited use due to their high weight, high cost, low plasticity, corrosion and reflection of the waves. Her invention, on the other hand, is low weight, has a long shelf life and can be effectively applied against electromagnetic waves, she said.

Iran Polymer Nanocomposites Omolfajr Nakhaei

