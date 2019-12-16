Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill

Alwaght- Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Photographs and videos shared on social media purportedly show demonstrators tearing up railway tracks, throwing stones at trains, and torching stations across the state.

The largest attack, carried out by 15,000 protesters, targeted a transit hub in West Bengal's Malda district, the Times of India reported. The mob allegedly set fire to the train station's ticket counter and committed other acts of vandalism before making a bonfire on the tracks.

Moreover, protesters clashed with police in several places. Early on Saturday morning, protesters blocked the national highway near in Domjur, Howrah, and burned tires on the road, India Today reported.

Police were deployed to contain the violent crowds as the regional government scrambled to restore order. Internet access was suspended in six of the state's districts.

Under CAB, persecuted religious minorities coming from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can obtain Indian citizenship. Critics say the bill is discriminatory because the new law excludes Muslim refugees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that the new law does not infringe upon the rights of Muslims living in India in any way.