  Monday 16 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen's Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Alwaght- The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

During a visit to South Korea on Monday, US special envoy for the North Stephen Biegun said Washington was willing to put “all issues of interest” to discussion with Pyongyang, urging North Korea to return America’s offer of fresh talks.

“Let me speak directly to our counterparts in North Korea. It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” Biegun said at a joint presser with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.

“The United States does not have a deadline. We have a goal,” said the US diplomat in reference to the year-end date North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set for Washington to take a “new path” and change its policy of insisting on Pyongyang’s unilateral denuclearization.

Biegun’s visit to Seoul comes as Pyongyang has resumed the military tests it had suspended in the light of diplomacy with the US. The two sides have also engaged in a fresh war of words.

Last weekend, Trump took to Twitter to deliver a threat to North Korea shortly after Pyongyang said it had conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

Trump said in the tweet that Kim was “too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way.” Pyongyang shot back shortly afterwards, calling Trump “a heedless and erratic old man” and saying it already had “nothing to lose.”

A week later on Sunday, the North’s state media said Pyongyang had successfully conducted another test at the satellite launch site aimed at “restraining and overpowering the US nuclear threat.”

During Monday’s presser, Biegun expressed regret over statements made by North Korean officials in recent weeks, describing them as “so hostile and negative and so unnecessary.”

“But it does not have to be this way. It is not yet too late,” Biegun said.

Kim and Trump have met three times since last year to negotiate an end to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which Pyongyang argues are defensive in nature.

The diplomatic process, however, hit a deadlock as Washington refused to ease the harsh sanctions on Pyongyang despite the several good-will steps that the North took unilaterally to boost diplomacy.

On talks with the US, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said last week that Washington had actually nothing to offer in possible negotiations. “The US talks about dialog whenever it opens its mouth, but it is too natural that the US has nothing to present before us though dialogue may open,” it said in a statement.

 

