  Monday 16 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions? The movement closes its institutions as the protests, supported by it, are taking a dangerous risking a civil war.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of Britain’s Labour Party, suffered a damning defeat at the polls last Friday and has announced that he will stand down as the Party’s Leader for future elections. But why did the Labour Party fail so badly at the polls in this UK election and what role did the accusations of anti-Semitism, against Corbyn himself, play in this loss?

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism? The order comes as the presidential race is drawing closer and he needs the support of powerful Zionist lobbies.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India The Indian government’s move to pass a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against religious minorities has been driven by an inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel, a London-based journalist says.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Monday 16 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq

Alwaght- While the anti-government protests continue in Iraq, the tense political scene every day sees a new development. After the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the country is expecting President Barham Saleh to name a new PM to form the cabinet. Meanwhile, the Muqtada al-Sadr-led Saeroon coalition, which is one of the two biggest parliamentary blocs in the country, shows reluctance to involve in politics. 

The Saeroon coalition, as the biggest bloc, has not yet shown a positive signal for the formation of a new government. In the latest move since the outbreak of protests in two months ago, the office of al-Sadr stated on Friday that the movement closed all of its institutions across the country for a year. The statement added that only the shrine of Sayed Mohamad Sadeq al-Sadra and Saraya Al-Salam are exempted and will continue their activities. The decision has raised a question about why the movement has done so at the time being. Al-Sadr Movement had not yet explained why it made such a decision, but the move can be analyzed in two levels. 

Al-Sadr figures out that the protests took a riotous and violent path 

First, it should be pointed that gradually the Iraqi political officials and on top of them Muqtada al-Sadr who has been a decisive supporter of the demonstrations get to the fact that the legitimate and peaceful popular protests were hijacked by covert hands and meddling of the foreign actors and derailed from their right course and are turning into riot and violence. 

The decision comes following a set of developments. The vehicle carrying the son of Jaafar al-Mousawi, the spokesman to the al-Sadr movement, came under attack in a Baghdad district by unidentified armed men. This was followed by a horrible execution of Haitham Ali Ismail, an Iraqi teenager, in Baghdad by protesters. The teenager was lynched on a traffic light by mobs who claimed he fired warning shots on the crowds protesting near his home. Furthermore, Al-Hannah district of Baghdad, where al-Sadr himself resided, came under attack of unknown drones on December 7. 

These developments appear to have pushed al-Sadr and other figures close to him to the notion that the peaceful popular protests have begun to take a dangerous turn. Initially, al-Sadr was optimistic that by leading the demonstrations, the atmosphere will be ready for a further power gain of his movement but the worrisome developments indicated that amid violence no political side can keep its interests immune to damages coming from fury and feud of the rioters and mercenaries backed by foreign actors. It seems that al-Sadr has made sure that continued protests will not serve as a factor promoting the power and interests of any political side and that in the near future his movement can be one of the victims. 

Reviewing massive presence in demonstrations 

One of the troubles of the Iraqi security forces over the past month in dealing with the protests was the presence of the forces of Saraya al-Salam, a militant force affiliated with the al-Sadr movement, among the protestors. Under the excuse of supporting the demonstrating people against potential killings, al-Sadr ordered Saray al-Salam forces to spread across the protest scenes and protect the people. The move was criticized by the security officials. Iraqi police warned al-Sadr that his forces were causes of road blockades instead of instruments of support to people. 

Now the recent developments showed that Saraya al-Salam forces and people close to al-Sadr were themselves targeted by armed groups active under the cover of protestors. The current developments show that those obstructing the peaceful protests and dragging them to violence never take any side as their friend. Their sole aim is to further fuel the violence so that the country moves away from political stability. 

In such a situation, al-Sadr and his forces find it in their interest to separate ways from the rioters. Closing the institutions can be a prelude to the start of the withdrawal of Saraya al-Salam from the protests. Al-Sadr and the allies should accept the reality that the continuation of violent protests in the country has no winner and all will lose at the end of the road.

