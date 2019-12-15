Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

Alwaght- Iran's telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a short Twitter post on Sunday the attack was "identified and defused by a cybersecurity shield", and the "spying servers were identified and the hackers were also tracked". He did not elaborate.

Last Wednesday, Jahromi told the official IRNA news agency that a "massive" and "governmental" cyberattack also targeted Iran's electronic infrastructure.

He provided no specifics on the purported attack except to say it was also thwarted and a report would be released.

On Tuesday, the minister dismissed reports of hacking operations targeting Iranian banks, including local media reports claiming that accounts of millions of customers were hacked.