Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

Alwaght- Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of Britain’s Labour Party, suffered a damning defeat at the polls last Friday and has announced that he will stand down as the Party’s Leader for future elections. But why did the Labour Party fail so badly at the polls in this UK election and what role did the accusations of anti-Semitism, against Corbyn himself, play in this loss?

Last Thursday, the British public had their say as to who would next lead the country. Many had suspicions that the Conservative Party (Tory’s), headed up by Boris Johnson, would be the choice of much of the voting public, but when the results were released and it was revealed that Tory’s had won a majority of 80 seats, many were shocked.

This terrible result for the Labour Party has of course created a lot of chaos and has led to many pointing at Jeremy Corbyn as the reason Labour lost so badly. Many political analysts and politicians in the UK have piled on and stuck all the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the Labour Party leader. But was it Jeremy Corbyn that lost Labour this election?

Firstly Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party back during the 2017 elections, in which Labour performed extremely well against the Conservatives. His Party Manifesto, which is now being criticized for being too radically socialist and too complex, was essentially the same back in 2017. Corbyn’s character had not changed either during this election campaign from the last and the still ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism were present back in 2017 also.

So if not Jeremy Corbyn as primary factor in this loss, what was it? It was Brexit.

The United Kingdom, since the 23rd of June 2016, has been destined to leave the European Union as of the referendum result. During this time, the country saw the resignations of two Prime Ministers, a rise in hate crimes and a state of hysteria caused in the country.

Most of the population of Britain residing in the industrial heartlands of the country had voted to leave the EU, citing various examples - primarily their dis-taste for immigration - for this decision. Unfortunately for the Labour Party, the backbone of the Labour Party’s voter mass is from this same working class areas that voted for Brexit.

Instead of the Labour Party, under Jeremy Corbyn, taking a strong stance one way or the other on Brexit, they didn’t. The Labour position was to create another Brexit referendum, but they would not specify whether they would campaign to leave or remain.

The election itself only came about because of Brexit and the only thing Boris Johnson had to say of any substance, in order to win votes, was “Get Brexit Done”.

In reality it was not that Britain had “gotten rid of socialism” or that Jeremy Corbyn’s left wing views were too much for the people, it was that his Party was deeply divided and did not take a strong stance either way on the issue that most concerned the people.

Many on the Party’s Left supported the idea of a “Lexit” (Left wing Brexit) and held onto this despite the fact that the Brexit movement is clearly Right Wing. Jeremy Corbyn’s Party did nothing to call out the racism of the Brexit movement or to even endorse it, taking a neutral stance on a yes or no question essentially.

Anti-Semitism accusations against Labour and Corbyn

Throughout mainstream British media, from the BBC to SKY NEWS, allegations of rampant Labour Party anti-Semitism have been non-stop since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Party. The smears against Corbyn, labeling him as an anti-Semite, have still not ended even after his election loss.

It hasn’t mattered that there is no evidence to suggest anti-Semitic incidents have risen under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of Labour. It hasn’t mattered that statistically less than 0.01% of Labours members have been anti-Semitic and it doesn’t matter that Jeremy Corbyn has been a lifelong anti-Racism campaigner that has apologized for anti-Semitism, promising to tackle it in his Party, when doesn’t really even exist.

The campaign has been relentless. The BBC even ran a ‘panorama’ show on Labour anti-Semitism, using the testimonies of Jewish people who had personal problems with Corbyn and some of which had been exposed for lying on camera about anti-Semitism previously. The BBC evidently did not reveal the pasts of those featured in its program.

Corbyn has never said a single statement which could be construed as hateful towards the Jewish people. The only reason he was targeted and called an anti-Semite is because he supports the rights of the Palestinian people to self determination and to be granted their basic human rights.

The Zionist Lobby in the United Kingdom hates Jeremy Corbyn for this and have made him pay with constant smear, forcing him to bow down. The only way he could have stopped the smear campaign, was if he openly supported Israel, which he would not do. Everyone who has investigated this situation knows it, but no one in the UK wants to be attacked the way Corbyn has.

Many are now a lot more hesitant in Britain to talk about Palestine now, because it is understood that if the leader of the Labour Party could be targeted in such a way, anyone could.

Proof enough that the anti-Semitism claims were nothing but a political tool to be used by the opposition to Jeremy Corbyn’s political aspirations, is that there was no such mention of Conservative Party anti-Semitism. There has also not been even nearly as much coverage of Boris Johnson’s racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic statements.

Jeremy Corbyn never wrote anything anti-Semitic, but Boris Johnson did. For example, in his book ‘72 Virgins’ written in 2004, he described Jews as running the media and “fiddling” in elections.

Ultimately, the country did not vote Conservative because of the claims of anti-Semitism, as many Zionist pundits have been claiming. It was not a success for the Israelis for this reason. It was Brexit that played the leading role in handing control over to Boris Johnson.

The anti-immigrant project was voted in favor of on Friday, not the Zionist project. What Britain has just experienced is its ‘Trump moment’. The UK’s working class communities have blamed immigration for the economic problems they now face and have voted to empower the Party that has actually destroyed their lives. They voted for more Austerity, privatizing the countries National Health Service and for economic distress.

Source: Press TV

By: Robert Inlakesh