Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

  Tuesday 17 December 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic

Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic

The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Chinese President Vows Support for Hong Kong Leader Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday he recognized Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these “most difficult” times.

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill Indian state of West Bengal has witnessed violent protests for the second consecutive day in the wake of provocative Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), with protesters vandalizing and setting fire on train stations.

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb Saudi Arabia is constructing a military base on Yemen’s Zuqar Island as the Riyadh regime seeks to consolidate a foothold in the crisis-hit Arab country.

US Rejects N Korea Deadline for Nuclear Talks The US has dismissed an end-of-year deadline set by North Korea to stop hostilities and make concessions to revive the stalled diplomatic process, urging Pyongyang to immediately return to the negotiating table on denuclearization.

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as disastrous for regional countries and helped foment extremism.

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister Iran’s telecommunications minister said on Sunday the Islamic Republic has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week as this one "aimed at spying on government intelligence".

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill At Least Six people were killed in violent protests in India Assam and Tripura states against a controversial citizenship law based on which citizenship could be given to immigrants from three neighboring countries but not if they are Muslim.

New Leaks Provide Further Evidence that OPCW Suppressed, Altered Findings on Douma ‘Chemical Attack’ A new cache of internal documents reveal that members of the OPCW team tasked with probing the Douma “chemical attack” protested the organization’s final report on the incident, which they said misrepresented their conclusions.

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus Turkish navy reportedly has blocked an Israeli research vessel in Cypriot waters, over which Ankara claims jurisdiction, forcing it to leave the area

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF Iran expressed concerns over the latest move by the US to test a medium-range ballistic missile, months after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

Sunday 15 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played
Alwaght- Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of Britain’s Labour Party, suffered a damning defeat at the polls last Friday and has announced that he will stand down as the Party’s Leader for future elections. But why did the Labour Party fail so badly at the polls in this UK election and what role did the accusations of anti-Semitism, against Corbyn himself, play in this loss?

Last Thursday, the British public had their say as to who would next lead the country. Many had suspicions that the Conservative Party (Tory’s), headed up by Boris Johnson, would be the choice of much of the voting public, but when the results were released and it was revealed that Tory’s had won a majority of 80 seats, many were shocked.

This terrible result for the Labour Party has of course created a lot of chaos and has led to many pointing at Jeremy Corbyn as the reason Labour lost so badly. Many political analysts and politicians in the UK have piled on and stuck all the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the Labour Party leader. But was it Jeremy Corbyn that lost Labour this election?

Firstly Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party back during the 2017 elections, in which Labour performed extremely well against the Conservatives. His Party Manifesto, which is now being criticized for being too radically socialist and too complex, was essentially the same back in 2017. Corbyn’s character had not changed either during this election campaign from the last and the still ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism were present back in 2017 also.

So if not Jeremy Corbyn as primary factor in this loss, what was it? It was Brexit.

The United Kingdom, since the 23rd of June 2016, has been destined to leave the European Union as of the referendum result. During this time, the country saw the resignations of two Prime Ministers, a rise in hate crimes and a state of hysteria caused in the country.

Most of the population of Britain residing in the industrial heartlands of the country had voted to leave the EU, citing various examples - primarily their dis-taste for immigration - for this decision. Unfortunately for the Labour Party, the backbone of the Labour Party’s voter mass is from this same working class areas that voted for Brexit.

Instead of the Labour Party, under Jeremy Corbyn, taking a strong stance one way or the other on Brexit, they didn’t. The Labour position was to create another Brexit referendum, but they would not specify whether they would campaign to leave or remain.

The election itself only came about because of Brexit and the only thing Boris Johnson had to say of any substance, in order to win votes, was “Get Brexit Done”.

In reality it was not that Britain had “gotten rid of socialism” or that Jeremy Corbyn’s left wing views were too much for the people, it was that his Party was deeply divided and did not take a strong stance either way on the issue that most concerned the people. 

Many on the Party’s Left supported the idea of a “Lexit” (Left wing Brexit) and held onto this despite the fact that the Brexit movement is clearly Right Wing. Jeremy Corbyn’s Party did nothing to call out the racism of the Brexit movement or to even endorse it, taking a neutral stance on a yes or no question essentially.

Anti-Semitism accusations against Labour and Corbyn

Throughout mainstream British media, from the BBC to SKY NEWS, allegations of rampant Labour Party anti-Semitism have been non-stop since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Party. The smears against Corbyn, labeling him as an anti-Semite, have still not ended even after his election loss. 

It hasn’t mattered that there is no evidence to suggest anti-Semitic incidents have risen under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of Labour. It hasn’t mattered that statistically less than 0.01% of Labours members have been anti-Semitic and it doesn’t matter that Jeremy Corbyn has been a lifelong anti-Racism campaigner that has apologized for anti-Semitism, promising to tackle it in his Party, when doesn’t really even exist.

The campaign has been relentless. The BBC even ran a ‘panorama’ show on Labour anti-Semitism, using the testimonies of Jewish people who had personal problems with Corbyn and some of which had been exposed for lying on camera about anti-Semitism previously. The BBC evidently did not reveal the pasts of those featured in its program. 

Corbyn has never said a single statement which could be construed as hateful towards the Jewish people. The only reason he was targeted and called an anti-Semite is because he supports the rights of the Palestinian people to self determination and to be granted their basic human rights.

The Zionist Lobby in the United Kingdom hates Jeremy Corbyn for this and have made him pay with constant smear, forcing him to bow down. The only way he could have stopped the smear campaign, was if he openly supported Israel, which he would not do. Everyone who has investigated this situation knows it, but no one in the UK wants to be attacked the way Corbyn has. 

Many are now a lot more hesitant in Britain to talk about Palestine now, because it is understood that if the leader of the Labour Party could be targeted in such a way, anyone could.

Proof enough that the anti-Semitism claims were nothing but a political tool to be used by the opposition to Jeremy Corbyn’s political aspirations, is that there was no such mention of Conservative Party anti-Semitism. There has also not been even nearly as much coverage of Boris Johnson’s racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic statements. 

Jeremy Corbyn never wrote anything anti-Semitic, but Boris Johnson did. For example, in his book ‘72 Virgins’ written in 2004, he described Jews as running the media and “fiddling” in elections.

Ultimately, the country did not vote Conservative because of the claims of anti-Semitism, as many Zionist pundits have been claiming. It was not a success for the Israelis for this reason. It was Brexit that played the leading role in handing control over to Boris Johnson.

The anti-immigrant project was voted in favor of on Friday, not the Zionist project. What Britain has just experienced is its ‘Trump moment’. The UK’s working class communities have blamed immigration for the economic problems they now face and have voted to empower the Party that has actually destroyed their lives. They voted for more Austerity, privatizing the countries National Health Service and for economic distress.

 

Source: Press TV

By: Robert Inlakesh

 

 

 

