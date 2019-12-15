The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC

Alwaght- The US reportedly plans to withdraw over 4,000 of its troops from Afghanistan as early as a couple of months, NBC News reported Sunday.

The network cited US officials as saying that President Trump is expected to announce the withdrawal as soon as next week. Between 8,000 and 9,000 American troops will be left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal,.

The report was published after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad rejoined diplomatic talks with the Taliban on Thursday.

It is not clear when the withdrawal will start but the process is expected to take a few months.

However, according to a statement by a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, “US Forces-Afghanistan has not received orders to reduce troop levels in Afghanistan. We remain fully committed to the Resolute Support mission and our Afghan partners, and focused on our key objective: ensuring Afghanistan is never again used as a safe haven for terrorists who threaten the United States, our allies or our interests.”

Afghanistan is, meanwhile, grappling with insecurity involving deadly explosions.

US President Donald Trump has on some occasions supported pulling the troops back home.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, claiming that it was harboring al-Qaeda, the terrorist group headed by Osama bin Laden that had claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks earlier that same year.