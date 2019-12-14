Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Alwaght- Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

Bashir, 75, has been held in the notorious Kober prison but would be moved due to his old age, a decision that prompted anger among Sudanese whose protests had led to the end of his 30-year rule in April.

Almost exactly a year since mass protests against Bashir broke out across Sudan, the court found Bashir guilty of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

As they withdrew from the court, Bashir's lawyers described the verdict as politically motivated. His supporters immediately began protesting in the streets of the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which became a leading organizing force in the protest movement, welcomed the ruling but said it is "certainly not the end of the day".

It said it has teams working on a list of charges they want Bashir to face, including for crimes against humanity in Darfur, the 1989 coup that brought him to power and the torture and killing of prisoners.

Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court over accusations of genocide in Darfur, where the United Nations has estimated his forces have killed at least 300,000 people.