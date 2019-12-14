Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India The Indian government’s move to pass a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against religious minorities has been driven by an inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel, a London-based journalist says.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World UN chief said a probe called for by Saudi Arabia and the US concluded that Iran cannot be held accountable for September attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action
Alwaght- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

In a statement released on Friday, Pompeo claimed that Iran was providing "lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region."

"We must... use this opportunity to remind Iran's leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response," he said.

We strongly condemn the Iranian proxy attack that wounded five Iraqi soldiers near the Baghdad Airport this week. To Iran’s leaders - the U.S. will respond decisively if #Iran or its proxies harm U.S. personnel or our Iraqi partners.

This came one day after two Katyusha rockets targeted a compound near Baghdad International Airport, which houses US troops. It was the 10th such assault since late October.

Another attack Monday on the same base wounded five members of Iraqi counter-terrorism forces, two of them critically.

Pompeo's remarks came in the wake of a report by The Wall Street Journal which said Saudi Arabia is quietly seeking to mend ties with Iran amid economic concerns and doubts about Washington's backing for Riyadh.

The fresh US threat against Iran can be viewed as a signal of support for Saudi Arabia to prevent a thaw in the kingdom's relations with the Islamic Republic.

Possible friendly ties between Riyadh and Tehran will put America's interests in danger as it can no longer milk Saudi Arabia to protect it against an alleged threat from Iran.

"Riyadh’s newfound interest in better relations with regional rivals comes as Saudi officials question how much backing it has from the US and other allies,” the WSJ report said.

The US, backed by the UK, invaded Iraq in 2003 under the pretext that the former regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons, however, were ever found in the country.

The invasion plunged Iraq into chaos and led to the rise of terrorist groups.

The US and a coalition of its allies further launched a military campaign against purported Daesh targets in Iraq in 2014, but their operations in many instances have led to civilian deaths.  

Now, the US is weighing deploying up to 7,000 additional troops to the Middle East in the face of what it calls a renewed Iranian threat.

 

