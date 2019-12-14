US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

News

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Ousted president Omar al-Bashir was sentenced to two years over corruption.

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’ North Korea performed anther test at its long-range rocket launch site in order to boost “the reliable nuclear deterrent,” just days ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea to revive denuclearization talks with the US.

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed "decisive" action against Iran after a series of attacks on American military bases in Iraq.

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday US anti-Iran sanctions has violated the United Nations Charter and international law, adding that his country has lost ’’a big market’’ as a result of the bans on the Islamic Republic.

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India The Indian government’s move to pass a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against religious minorities has been driven by an inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel, a London-based journalist says.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World UN chief said a probe called for by Saudi Arabia and the US concluded that Iran cannot be held accountable for September attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

N Korea Carries out ‘Crucial Test’ to Bolster ‘Nuclear Deterrent’

Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah

Malaysia Lost Big Market Due to US Illegal Sanctions on Iran: Mahathir Mohamad

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’

Israel Lobby’s Hidden Hand in Theft of Iraqi, Syrian Oil

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip?

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’

What Does Hamas Leader Seek Behind Russia Visit?

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

After His Mysterious Death, Media Scrambles to Get its Story Straight About White Helmets Founder James Le Mesurier

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary

Saturday 14 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday Washington has never promised Syrian Kurds that it would help them build an autonomous state, despite years of hints to the contrary.

Esper told reporters “Nowhere, at no point in time did we tell the Kurds, we will assist you in establishing an autonomous Kurdish state in Syria, nor would we fight against the longstanding ally Turkey on your behalf,” Russia Today reported.

“We live up to our obligations, and our obligation, our agreement, our understanding with the Kurds was this: that we would work together to fight in Syria to defeat ISIS,” he explained. But now that ISIS has been declared dead almost as many times as its late leader Baghdadi, is it game over for the US-Kurdish partnership?

Esper’s words no doubt came as a shock to anyone expecting a continuation of the Assad-Must-Go policies of the Obama administration, in which it was understood that the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces would be rewarded for doing their part to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad with their own semi-sovereign state à la Iraqi Kurdistan. US media have long sung the praises of ‘Rojava’ as some sort of feminist utopia, but this “brave social experiment” is now imperiled by the Trump administration’s stubborn refusal to continue waging a war it has all but lost in Syria.

The SDF provided an ideal anti-Assad proxy through which the US could occupy resource-rich areas of Syria, an occupation which would otherwise be considered illegal under international law. But when the US began pulling out of northeast Syria back in September, leaving the surprised Kurds at the mercy of Turkish forces that view them as terrorists, the Kurds were forced to beg the same Assad government they had decried as the devil incarnate while the US was still propping them up for protection. They ultimately swallowed their pride and worked out an arrangement with Syrian and Russian forces along the Turkish border, but this was not the deal they thought they’d made with the US. 

The Kurds had good reason to expect a state in return for doing the US’ bidding for so many years. Ever since then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice rapturously described the fallout from Washington’s destabilization of the region as the “birth pangs of a new Middle East” in 2006, the game plan has been out in the open: “we have to be certain that we’re pushing forward to the new Middle East, not going back to the old Middle East.” Never mind that the residents of that old Middle East might prefer their homelands un-bombed, their borders in the same place, or their family members still alive – when the Pentagon’s redecorating crew shows up in your country, saying “no” isn’t an option.

“Greater Kurdistan” encompasses oil-rich regions of Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, forming a hypothetical (for now) state amid a thoroughly balkanized Middle East that dovetails perfectly with the foreign policy aims of the US, Israel and the Gulf monarchies. Abandoning the Greater Kurdistan project lays the groundwork for the mending of relations between the US and Turkey, which for obvious reasons doesn’t fancy having chunks of its neighbors' territory broken off and given to a group it considers to be terrorists, and indeed, abandoning the effort to construct a “new Middle East” creates a happy ending for nearly everyone in the region, except Israel and the Gulf monarchies. Until Trump spoiled everyone’s fun with his insistence on pulling out of Syria, there was much support in the US foreign policy community for busting the country up into ethnic enclaves – always presented as a last resort, of course.

While the shower of rotten vegetables the Kurds gave the retreating American troops no doubt did little to endear them to Washington, the Trump administration’s mind was clearly made up to abandon its predecessors’ Greater Kurdistan project for the time being long before the pullout was announced. The US still supports the SDF verbally, and they’re still “helping” US soldiers keep Syrian oil out of the hands of Damascus. There’s even the hope that if they behave themselves they’ll get that autonomous state after all. But Esper has made it clear that the expansive (and cannily vague) promises of previous administrations – never, it must be noted, written out in the form of signed contracts – dangling a homeland in front of the stateless people after “the birth pangs of a new Middle East” had settled down are a thing of the past.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Mark Esper Syrian Kurds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Violence in Chile Resurges
Palestinians Whom Homes Ruined in Israeli Strikes on Gaza Launch Strike at URAWA Building
US Drone Strikes Torn Apart Afghan Families
180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province
Violence in Chile Resurges

Violence in Chile Resurges

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Who Was Trying to Put out Fire Started During Clashes
Syrian Army Clear Rif Latakia Roads of Mines
French Police Crack down on Yellow Vests Protesters,Pension Reform Strikers
Fires Break out in South China