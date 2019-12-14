Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

The Indian government’s move to pass a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against religious minorities has been driven by an inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel, a London-based journalist says.

Drugs Inserted in Iranian Sweets Act of Sabotage: Spokesman In an act of “sabotage” drugs have been placed in various Iranian confectionery products, the country’s Food and Drug Organization spokesperson said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s food industry was targeted in a bid to spread “terror".

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World UN chief said a probe called for by Saudi Arabia and the US concluded that Iran cannot be held accountable for September attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Amid Powers’ Rivalry, Libya Is Becoming Another Syria The African country is scene to competition of various powers as home parties are clashing.

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Israel Lobby’s Hidden Hand in Theft of Iraqi, Syrian Oil The outsized role of U.S. Israel lobby operatives in abetting the theft of Syrian and Iraqi oil reveals how this powerful lobby also facilitates more covert aspects of U.S.-Israeli cooperation and the implementation of policies that favor Israel.

Saturday 14 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India
Alwaght- The Indian government’s move to pass a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against religious minorities has been driven by an inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel, a London-based journalist says.

Shahid Qureshi, a writer and political analyst with The London Post, made the remark during a Friday edition of Press TV’s The Debate program while commenting on the violent protests that have erupted since the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) law was passed by the Indian parliament earlier this week.

The new citizenship law lays out a path of Indian citizenship for six minority religious groups from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, but it does not extend the same rights to Muslim migrants.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the bill was meant to protect minorities from those countries.

“The Indian government has taken its inspiration from the Zionist regime in Israel,” Qureshi told Press TV on Friday. “The bill says exactly the same thing that the Israelis are doing in Palestine. The Palestinians who are living there have no right to stay, no right to return as a refugee.”

The political commentator said, “Modi was becoming the [Benjamin] Netanyahu of India,” since the law approved by the ruling BJP would break India into pieces.

After the bill was passed by the upper house of the Indian parliament on Wednesday, violent protests broke out in northeast India, where people feel they could be overrun by immigrants from across the border, therefore posing a danger to their identity.

The new law creates a path to citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Jains and Buddhist migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but specifically excludes Muslims who now are on the verge of being stateless.

Rights groups have denounced the legislation, with Human Rights Watch criticizing the bill as discriminatory and saying it supports some refugees on the surface but discriminates against some others based on their religion.

Observers say there are concerns now that a country which was founded on a secular basis is being converted into a Hindu state.

Since the emergence of the BJP Hindu nationalist government in 2014 Muslims, as the country’s largest minority, have been subjected to frequent hate crimes while being targeted by anti-Muslim policies and decisions.

Many Muslims in India say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens since Modi took office. Several cities perceived to have Islamic-sounding names have been renamed, while some school textbooks have been altered to downplay Muslims' contributions to India.

Source: Press TV

 

India Narendra Modi Israeli Regime Benjamin Netanyahu

