  Saturday 14 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Saturday 14 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, has strongly slammed lynching of a 16-year-old teenager by a group of protesters in Baghdad’s Al Wathba Square, warning about the consequences of such brutality.

In a statement read out by his representative during a sermon on Friday, Ayatollah Sistani said the recurrence of such crimes will impact the stability of Iraq and peaceful demonstrations in the country.

The top cleric expressed regret that a huge crowd of people stood idly by and just watched and even participated in the heinous crime. He called for the punishment of those behind the violence.

“The gruesome murder and hanging of the victim is a crime whose perpetrators must be held accountable,” Ayatollah Sistani said. 

 

On Thursday, a group of “protesters” in Baghdad stabbed into death and cut the throat of Haitham Ali Ismael before hanging him by his ankles.

The boy had been berating the protesters for three days for obstructing the street beside his house and making noise, but he had been largely ignored.

Witnesses said he climbed up onto the roof of his house on Thursday and began shooting in the air with a pistol in order to shoo the protesters away from his family’s home.

That prompted a mob of protesters to barge into his small house at the edge of the Al Wathba Square where Haitham lived with his mother and stabbed him for 17 times.

Then they took him outside, pulled off his clothes, dragged him bleeding through the streets, hung him by his ankles from a traffic light pole and cut his throat.

In his Friday statement, Ayatollah Sistani once again urged anti-government protesters to reject acts of violence.

“We stress the peaceful nature of the demonstrations and condemn murder and kidnapping,” he said.

The top cleric also noted that the lynching of the Iraqi teenager and similar incidents once again proved that only government forces should have the right to possess weapons.

Alarm bells have started to ring for Iraq where a series of suspicious events, including unknown assailants machine-gunning protesters in Baghdad and a drone targeting an anti-US cleric, have raised fears of the country slipping deeper into violence and chaos.  

Last Friday, armed men emerged from cars overnight, opening fire on protesters and killing at least 25 people who were in a building where many supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr gathered to stage demonstrations.

Sources said nearly 130 others were wounded by gunfire and stabbings which targeted protesters at the Sinak bridge near Tahrir Square. At least three of the dead were policemen.

The demonstrators called on the Iraqi military to intervene, but some soldiers were attacked when they arrived, adding to the confusion and forcing them to retreat.

No one has claimed responsibility for the lethal assaults, which have been rare since the protests began more than two months ago, but such assaults bear all the hallmarks of Takfiri terrorist groups.

The US was quick to implicate Hashd al-Sha'abi, a combination of some 40 groups of mostly Shia fighters as well as Sunnis and Christians, which are currently integrated into the regular armed forces. 

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned four Western ambassadors over “interference in internal affairs.”

Hashd al-Sha'abi sources have said the US was allowing Daesh to roam freely under its watch in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq Ayatollah Sistani Lynching

