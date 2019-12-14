Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Alwaght- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

 “The US is doing its utmost to depict Hezbollah as a threat to Lebanon. Americans are actually vying for their own interests and those of Israel. The interests of the Lebanese nation are not a matter of concern to them at all. The US is paying out millions of dollars as part of its attempts to sully the image of Hezbollah, yet such bids are all doomed to failure,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut as he addressed his supporters on Friday evening.

He added that Washington is lying and disseminating fake news about the recent wave of anti-government protests in Lebanon, noting that US statesmen are exercising such a practice as they are beset with their own problems and desperately trying to get to grips with them.

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement further noted that the US is unable to sideline Hezbollah and push it away from Lebanon’s political arena, describing Washington’s approach vis-à-vis the Arab country’s domestic issues as “silly and improper.”

“Hezbollah represents a serious threat to Israel’s hegemony and conspiracies. Israel is well aware of the fact that if Hezbollah had wanted to run the (Lebanese) government, it would have taken effective actions against its building of a wall along its shared border with Lebanon and repeated violations of Lebanon's territorial waters,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah leader then called on the Lebanese nation and politicians not to put their trust in the hollow promises coming out of the White House, warning that Americans tend to 'milk' others to advance their own interests.

Nasrallah went on to say that the US and the Israeli regime distort comments made by Iranian officials in order to provoke the Lebanese nation against the Islamic Republic.

“We contacted our Lebanese allies, and they assured us that the reports about Iran’s threat to attack Israel from Lebanese territories are fabricated, and no Iranian official has ever made such remarks,” the Hezbollah chief pointed out.

He underlined that Hezbollah is prepared to destroy Israel in case the Tel Aviv regime makes the folly of launching an act of military aggression against Iran, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic is fairly capable of defending itself and responding to US and Israeli attacks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah called on all Lebanese parties and factions to take quick steps regarding the formation of a new government, noting that a one-party administration will not serve popular interests.

“Our nation needs to stand united in the face of the current crisis. Lebanon needs a government with the largest representation of all factions. The next administration must be inclusive, capable and reformist and steer clear of factional exclusion,” he said.

The Hezbollah secretary general added that his movement had no problem with the government led by now caretaker Prime Minister Sa’ad al-Hariri.

He dismissed reports by certain media outlets that supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have attacked protesters in Lebanon, terming such accounts as unfounded and cooked up by some Arabic-language networks in the Persian Gulf region.

Nasrallah then called on the Lebanese nation to maintain social solidarity and cooperation in the wake of the ongoing crisis in the country, urging people from all walks of the society to exercise vigilance and restraint.

The Hezbollah leader finally asked Lebanese security forces to remove roadblocks as soon as possible, stressing that no one is allowed to take advantage of people’s livelihoods.

Lebanon has been facing a very tough economic situation because of the failing policies of successive governments, which have led to the impoverishment of the people.

Growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of endless political deadlocks and an economic crisis in recent years.

The country hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, and their presence is often blamed for putting pressure on the already struggling economy

Unemployment stands at more than 20 percent, according to official figures.

The Lebanese Finance Ministry says the national debt is hovering around $85 billion, which accounts for more than 150 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 Successive governments have also failed to address a waste management crisis or improve the electricity grid, which is plagued by daily power cuts.

On October 29, Hariri submitted his resignation to President Michel Aoun.

Under the constitution, Hariri’s cabinet would stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

The protests began on October 17, when the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austerity measures.

Protesters in Lebanon have stopped blocking roads and setting up barricades, and instead shifted to holding sit-ins at state-affiliated sites.

They say they will maintain pressure on the political establishment until their demands for the departure of the ruling elite and an end to chronic economic mismanagement and corruption are met.

 

