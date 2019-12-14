South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

The US Treasury Department confirmed that Washington’s newly announced sanctions targeting Iran’s air and maritime transport industries will lead to the restriction of trade related to humanitarian goods.

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, slammed on Friday the US for attempting to incite anger among Lebanese people against the resistance movement to serve its own interests and those of Israeli regime.

South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’ South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

Ex-Premier Wins Algeria’s Presidential Election Provoking Protests Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the presidential election on Friday, triggering massive protests in the crisis-torn country

Turkey Rejects US Senate Recognition of Armenian ’Genocide’ as ‘Political Show’ Turkey has denounced as political show the US Senate move to formally recognized the killings of Armenians a century ago as “genocide

Libya’s Haftar Announces ‘Decisive Battle’ to Seize Capital Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has announced a "decisive battle" for the capital, urging his forces to advance towards the center of Tripoli eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

UN Pans India’s Citizenship Law as Discriminatory in Nature The United Nations strongly condemned that India’s new citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature". The world body’s human rights office warned that the controversial law does not offers Muslim the same protection as other minorities and called for it to be reviewed.

UK’s Conservative Party Wins Parliamentary Majority UK’s Conservative Party won a huge majority in a dramatic parliamentary election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying his government has got a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit as his ruling, according to exit polls.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’

Saturday 14 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
South Koreans Protest outside US Embassy Saying ’We Are Not US Colony’

Retired Admiral Harry Harris, currently the US Ambassador to South Korea.

South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.
Alwaght- South Korean protesters have destroyed portraits of the US ambassador to their country outside the US Embassy to Protest Washington’s demand that Seoul should pay more for the American military presence in East Asian Country.

The protesters smashed up blocks of tofu and acorn jelly with paper portraits of US Ambassador Harry Harris on them as others cheered on in front of the US Embassy in Seoul on Friday, Reuters reported.

Police presence was substantial. The protesters were surrounded by large back-to-back lines of officers.

“Harris out! We are not a US colony! We are not an ATM machine!” the protesters chanted.

Harris has become a focus of rage for the South Koreans frustrated with the Trump administration’s demand that Seoul pay as much as four billion dollars more a year to keep 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea.

South Korea currently pays about 900 million dollars for the presence of the US military in the country — currently the third-largest overseas host of US forces, after Japan and Germany.

The current cost-sharing agreement, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), will expire on December 31.

Following failed cost-sharing talks between the two countries last week, South Korean officials have said a new round of talks is planned in the capital next week.

Seoul police told Reuters that it had warned the protesters in the Friday rally to avoid bringing any hazardous materials or engage in behavior defamatory to the US. The police had planned to “restrict the protests if they cross the line,” Reuters reported.

The warning prompted the demonstrators to cancel an initial plan to behead an effigy of Harris.

Another protest against the US’s new cost-sharing demands has also been planned for Saturday.

Dozens of students climbed into the residence of the US ambassador in October to denounce the US military presence in the country. The US embassy asked for extra police protection following that incident.

 

