Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World

  Friday 13 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran

Diplomat Blames BBC Persian as Partner in Economic Terrorism against Iran

Iran ambassador to the UK said on Thursday BBC Persian news network was partaking in the US-led campaign of economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

Algeria’s Disputed Election Triggers Protests, Clashes Polls have opened in Algeria’s presidential election on Thursday with tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the north African country saying no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in the country’s political life.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World

Friday 13 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World
Alwaght- The precise and calculated strikes by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in mid-September in retaliation to the unceasing Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign came surprising and unimaginable to an extent for the Saudis and their Western allies that immediately after the attacks they pointed the fingers of blame to Iran which they claim provides support to the pro-independence movement. They declined to release any proofs to their allegations but said that Iran brazenly had hands in the attack. They did not stop at accusations and media propaganda and released a statement to the UN in an effort to isolate Iran at a meeting that was planned to be held.

Since the beginning of the Arab Saudi-Emirati aggression, beside defending the “legitimate” Yemeni responses to the bombardment that regularly kills Yemenis including women and children, Iran dismissed the “baseless” accusations by Riyadh and its allies saying that they have to provide documents for their claims.

Now the UN has released the result of an investigation called for by Saudi Arabia and the US. The UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has released on Wednesday a statement saying that “At this time, [the UN] is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin.”

The report added that the investigators found debris of weapons used in attacks on a Saudi airport in May and on Aramco refining facilities in September.

The report very much proves false the Saudi and Western claims about Iran's involvement in the attacks, but these countries and their media instead of admitting to have accused Iran falsely stayed silent toward the report. They know what various consequences such a UN report can have. Here are some of them:

Scandals repeatedly hit West as they continue deceiving the public 

The first ramification for Western politicians is the loss of trust among their public. From this point on, the Western governments will find it even harder to get the public to the side of their war-like agenda and allegations. It has been long years since the West has been making false claims without evidence to draw support to its aggressive policies that took the lives of millions of innocent people across the world. Some claims are backed by made-up evidence to justify largely colonial invasions and meddling. An example was President George Bush administration’s claims about Saddam Hussain possession of chemical weapons. The invasion of Iraq made it clear that Saddam had no such weapons and that the allegations were made to prepare the American public for a war. The Syrian government also was subject to chemicals claims as the West accused it of launching chemical attacks on the opposition-held areas, something Damascus denied. Insider opposition leaks said that Western-backed terrorist militias “staged” gas attacks to draw international blame against the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Impotent US-provided missile defense systems 

Certainly, another ramification of the Ansarullah-led attacks on Saudi Arabia affects the image of the US-supplied weapons. Saudi Arabia for years has been spending billions of dollars as a top buyer of the American weapons, including the much-vaunted missile defense systems which, to its frustration, failed to protect its skies and vital oil facilities at the time of attacks. The US is tying the game-changing attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Kharis to Iran to justify the scandalous failure of the Patriot air defenses to intercept the attacks. The Americans argue that the attack was carried out from a direction opposite to expectation of the Patriot batteries, namely from Iran. However, the fresh report by the UN chief has destroyed their plans proving that Ansarullah over the years of war developed domestic deterrence power in the face of the Saudi campaign.

Admitting that Ansarullah is a powerful actor

One main reason that the Saudis laid the blame for the attack on Iran was the fact that they did not want to admit that they cannot address the missile and drone power developed by the Yemeni resistant movement. Ansarullah threatened that if the Arab coalition does not stop its bombing, it can strike any part of the aggression countries. This was the key reason the UAE declared it will remove its forces from Yemen. The same threat forced the Saudis to express willingness in sitting on the negotiating table with Ansarullah and accepting all of the new Yemeni realities.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their Western allies, as well as their media, over the past five years of war have downplayed Ansarullah’s combat potentials and missile advances and called them imported from Iran. However, the region is witnessing a new equation of power that intimidates the foes of the Axis of Resistance including the Tel Aviv which never hides its fear of the rise of a powerful bloc opposed to Western colonialism in the region.

 

