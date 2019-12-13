Clearing Iran From Aramco Attacks Has Messages to World

Alwaght- The precise and calculated strikes by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in mid-September in retaliation to the unceasing Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign came surprising and unimaginable to an extent for the Saudis and their Western allies that immediately after the attacks they pointed the fingers of blame to Iran which they claim provides support to the pro-independence movement. They declined to release any proofs to their allegations but said that Iran brazenly had hands in the attack. They did not stop at accusations and media propaganda and released a statement to the UN in an effort to isolate Iran at a meeting that was planned to be held.

Since the beginning of the Arab Saudi-Emirati aggression, beside defending the “legitimate” Yemeni responses to the bombardment that regularly kills Yemenis including women and children, Iran dismissed the “baseless” accusations by Riyadh and its allies saying that they have to provide documents for their claims.

Now the UN has released the result of an investigation called for by Saudi Arabia and the US. The UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has released on Wednesday a statement saying that “At this time, [the UN] is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin.”

The report added that the investigators found debris of weapons used in attacks on a Saudi airport in May and on Aramco refining facilities in September.

The report very much proves false the Saudi and Western claims about Iran's involvement in the attacks, but these countries and their media instead of admitting to have accused Iran falsely stayed silent toward the report. They know what various consequences such a UN report can have. Here are some of them:

Scandals repeatedly hit West as they continue deceiving the public

The first ramification for Western politicians is the loss of trust among their public. From this point on, the Western governments will find it even harder to get the public to the side of their war-like agenda and allegations. It has been long years since the West has been making false claims without evidence to draw support to its aggressive policies that took the lives of millions of innocent people across the world. Some claims are backed by made-up evidence to justify largely colonial invasions and meddling. An example was President George Bush administration’s claims about Saddam Hussain possession of chemical weapons. The invasion of Iraq made it clear that Saddam had no such weapons and that the allegations were made to prepare the American public for a war. The Syrian government also was subject to chemicals claims as the West accused it of launching chemical attacks on the opposition-held areas, something Damascus denied. Insider opposition leaks said that Western-backed terrorist militias “staged” gas attacks to draw international blame against the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Impotent US-provided missile defense systems

Certainly, another ramification of the Ansarullah-led attacks on Saudi Arabia affects the image of the US-supplied weapons. Saudi Arabia for years has been spending billions of dollars as a top buyer of the American weapons, including the much-vaunted missile defense systems which, to its frustration, failed to protect its skies and vital oil facilities at the time of attacks. The US is tying the game-changing attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Kharis to Iran to justify the scandalous failure of the Patriot air defenses to intercept the attacks. The Americans argue that the attack was carried out from a direction opposite to expectation of the Patriot batteries, namely from Iran. However, the fresh report by the UN chief has destroyed their plans proving that Ansarullah over the years of war developed domestic deterrence power in the face of the Saudi campaign.

Admitting that Ansarullah is a powerful actor

One main reason that the Saudis laid the blame for the attack on Iran was the fact that they did not want to admit that they cannot address the missile and drone power developed by the Yemeni resistant movement. Ansarullah threatened that if the Arab coalition does not stop its bombing, it can strike any part of the aggression countries. This was the key reason the UAE declared it will remove its forces from Yemen. The same threat forced the Saudis to express willingness in sitting on the negotiating table with Ansarullah and accepting all of the new Yemeni realities.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their Western allies, as well as their media, over the past five years of war have downplayed Ansarullah’s combat potentials and missile advances and called them imported from Iran. However, the region is witnessing a new equation of power that intimidates the foes of the Axis of Resistance including the Tel Aviv which never hides its fear of the rise of a powerful bloc opposed to Western colonialism in the region.