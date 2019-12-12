Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit

Thursday 12 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit
Alwaght- Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air.

Polling stations across Britain opened at 07:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) and will close at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, with voters in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland set to choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons.

The elections were called in October by the British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock that has gripped the country since the 2016 referendum for departure from the EU.

Johnson and his Conservative Party are locked in a tight battle to win a parliament majority that would enable them to pass their Brexit deal, formally known as the “Withdrawal Agreement.”

The British premier, who has repeatedly said a vote for his party means the ability to “get Brexit done,” is mainly pitted against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is seeking second referendums both on the EU and Scottish independence.

The latest opinion poll by YouGov projected that the Conservative Party is set to secure a majority of around 280 seats in the House of Commons, enough to form a government.

The findings of YouGov are consistent with polling by multiple sources over the course of the campaign, which has placed the Tories ahead of Labour by at least six percent.

More than 45 million voters have registered to take part in the Thursday vote, but bad weather may negatively affect the turnout.

The results of the poll are expected in the early hours of Friday.

 

