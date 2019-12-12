UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit

Alwaght- Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air.

Polling stations across Britain opened at 07:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) and will close at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, with voters in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland set to choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons.

The elections were called in October by the British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock that has gripped the country since the 2016 referendum for departure from the EU.

Johnson and his Conservative Party are locked in a tight battle to win a parliament majority that would enable them to pass their Brexit deal, formally known as the “Withdrawal Agreement.”

The British premier, who has repeatedly said a vote for his party means the ability to “get Brexit done,” is mainly pitted against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is seeking second referendums both on the EU and Scottish independence.

The latest opinion poll by YouGov projected that the Conservative Party is set to secure a majority of around 280 seats in the House of Commons, enough to form a government.

The findings of YouGov are consistent with polling by multiple sources over the course of the campaign, which has placed the Tories ahead of Labour by at least six percent.

More than 45 million voters have registered to take part in the Thursday vote, but bad weather may negatively affect the turnout.

The results of the poll are expected in the early hours of Friday.