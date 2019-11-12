Amid Powers’ Rivalry, Libya Is Becoming Another Syria

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 12 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

News

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Israeli regime gave Myanmar “toll and space” playing a “shameful role” in the Buddhist regime’s genocidal campaign against Rohingya Muslims, The Haaretz newspaper reported citing Tel Aviv’s arms sales to the Southeast Asian as well as the regime’s attempts to forge closer relations with the country’s officials.

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit Britons are heading to the polls to vote in UK’s third general elections in less than five years, as the question of the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) hangs in the air

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement Iran criticized a hostile statement made by Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, calling on them to abandon their “destructive” approach towards the Islamic Republic and the entire region.

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran Saudi monarch urged members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to “confront” Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of taking “aggressive actions” that endanger peace in the region.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Amid Powers’ Rivalry, Libya Is Becoming Another Syria

UK’s General Elections Dominated by Brexit

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders?

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip?

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Amid Powers’ Rivalry, Libya Is Becoming Another Syria

Thursday 12 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Amid Powers’ Rivalry, Libya Is Becoming Another Syria

Related Content

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- When the talk is about Africa’s pro-independence movements, Omar Mukhtar’s movement in Libya against Italian colonialism in the early 20th gets a top mark. A century after the execution of Mukhtar, Libya is a scene to influence disputes of various Eastern and Western powers and things can only get worse as time goes by. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday during a speech at a ceremony marking the World Human Rights Day commented on the eastern Mediterranean developments saying that if Libya wishes, Turkey is ready to send forces to the conflict-hit nation. Such an overt comment by the Turkish leader demonstrates that the power transfer and the dispute over it have reached a highly sensitive juncture and so does the foreign rivalry for a toehold in the North African country. 

Libya power coordinates

After the fall of Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011, new political groups rose in the largely foggy political scene of the country. Four years of clashes between the opposite sides finally ended in an agreement by mainly liberal groups that formed the Government of National Accord (GNA). Following the agreement in 2015, Faiz al-Siraj, a diplomat under al-Gaddafi, was picked the head of the Presidential Council. When al-Siraj arrived in the capital Tripoli in 2016, he introduced a cabinet to the parliament. To his frustration, his cabinet did not win confidence from the lawmakers.

Political fracture and fresh competition started again as a result. The GNA had the backing of the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies. The Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated political parties dissolved their local governments across the country and joined the GNA. At the same time, in eastern Libya a government was founded in association with General Khalifa Haftar and Abdullah al-Thani, the speaker of the local Tobruk Parliament. Then Haftar organized loyalist forces under the Libyan National Army. The Haftar-led bloc, supported by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, France, and some other European countries, seeks to establish a rule in Libya similar to that of Egypt where military strongman leads. On the opposite side, Turkey, Algeria, and some other sides support the GNA. This support is not for the sake of international values. Rather, each side in Libya dispute supports one side for the good of their interests. The country is turning into another Syria as it since 2011 saw no stability despite a set of agreements reached. 

Syria model in Libya 

Libya, with 47 billion known oil barrels is one of the top 10 oil reserve holders in the world and a top country in Africa. The marriage of geo-economic issues with the political interests of the foreign powers subject Libya to devastating civil war. Britain’s The Sun newspaper has recently warned that Libya could be another Syria. 

Following a meeting of Haftar with the Saudi officials on March 27, the general’s forces led a massive campaign to Seize Tripoli. The Wall Street Journal revealed that Saudi Arabia promised Haftar with tens of millions of dollars to fund his offensive against the capital. The Arab kingdom reportedly issued 1750 visas for the families of the anti-GNA militants. 

Haftar’s new advances towards Tripoli extremely concern Turkey. On Tuesday, Erdogan, reflecting this concerns, said: “We still see Russia, the UAE, and Egypt support Haftar and are allied under any conditions. If the Government of National Accord asks, we can send military forces based on our independent stance and will not ask anybody’s permission.” Turkey, once holding close ties with Libya’s al-Gaddafi, made special investments in Libya upon the assumption of power by the GNA. This approach is inspired by Ankara’s neo-Ottomanist foreign policy. According to Bloomberg news, Turkish companies working in Tripoli have projected $18 billion to be invested in Libya’s infrastructural projects.

Additionally, Libya takes center stage in Turkey’s eastern Mediterranean policy. On November 27, Erdogan and al-Siraj signed two MoUs on security and military cooperation and also determining the bilateral Mediterranean distribution. As a result, Libya and Greece’s relations went frayed and Athens expelled the Libyan ambassador.

Erdogan strongly supported the pacts with GNA. He recently said that Ankara's agreement with the legitimate and internationally-recognized government of Libya provide the two countries’ rights and “we sent a copy of these pacts to the UN.” The agreement represented the strongest response to Cyprus and Greece's efforts to encircle Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean. “Now, Turkey and Libya can jointly produce energy from the sea resources,” he said.

Moreover, Erdogan had stepped up his foreign adventures as he at home sustained political defeats. His party lost Istanbul and Ankara in June municipality elections. As his neo-Ottomanism drove his intervention in Syria, the same thing is driving him to step in the Libyan crisis.

When Turkey announced the intention to send forces to Libya, pro-Saudi groups protested against Erdogan. Jahed Ermekan Dylak, a reporter to Yani Cağ newspaper, comments on Libya's developments and Ankara’s Libya policy said that Turkey is repeating its mistakes in Syria.

Russian and American influence in Libya

The Russian President Vladimir Putin, owing his power to the rise of oil prices and increased incomes, overtly and covertly supports any tensions that add to the global markets’ demand for Russia’s oil. Since last year, Russia rebuilt its influence in Libya. The Sun, quoting a senior British government official, reported that Moscow supports Khalifa Haftar and equips him with fighters and heavy weaponry.

Qassan Salama, UN envoy to Libya, in an interview with an Italian newspaper, said that since the time the Russian forces came to Haftar help, the anti-Tripoli push intensified dramatically. Haftar pushes for Moscow help to lift UN arms embargo on the Libyan National Army. 

The US is also present in Libyan developments, though Trump administration’s stances are erratic. In June, The Guardian newspaper wrote the Trump administration has given the cold shoulder to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, less than two months after Trump appeared to show support for him in a surprise phone call, and is now rethinking its policy towards the country’s civil war. Still, it watches the Russian moves there closely, the British paper added.

Many say Libya's significance for the US is because of Russia's presence. Recently, an American delegation visited Libya, talked to Haftar, and expressed worry about Russia’s “abuse” of the conflict in the African country. On Monday, reports said that the Russian forces in Libya shot down an American reconnaissance drone last month near the capital.

As the crisis in Syria moves to an end, a new front for ISIS terrorism seems to be opening in Libya, as reports say that ISIS is transferring its remnants to other regions including Libya. Tightening competitions between powers raise the global concerns about a new disaster cooked up by the new colonial powers like what they did in Syria. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Libya Russia Competition Turkey Haftar war

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Whom Homes Ruined in Israeli Strikes on Gaza Launch Strike at URAWA Building
US Drone Strikes Torn Apart Afghan Families
180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province
University Students Gather in Front of Iranian Foreign Ministry Building in Solidarity with Nigerian Cleric Sheikh Zakzaky
Palestinians Whom Homes Ruined in Israeli Strikes on Gaza Launch Strike at URAWA Building

Palestinians Whom Homes Ruined in Israeli Strikes on Gaza Launch Strike at URAWA Building

Syrian Army Clear Rif Latakia Roads of Mines
French Police Crack down on Yellow Vests Protesters,Pension Reform Strikers
Fires Break out in South China
Palestinians Hold Fresh Anti-Occupation Rally in Besieged Gaza