Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil

Alwaght- The 14th round of Astana Talks on Syria concluded on Wednesday guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressing concerns over the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib province.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran “highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground”, the trio said in a joint statement after the talks, also attended by representatives of the Damascus government and the Syrian armed opposition.

The three countries also said they rejected attempts to create “new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives” and that they were opposed to the illegal seizure and transfer of Syrian oil revenues.

Commenting on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the three nations said it should be governed by a sense of “compromise and constructive engagement” without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines.

The 14th round of peace talks was held in the Kazakh city of Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana, on Dec. 10-11.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey serve as guarantor states in the Astana peace process. The first meeting of the Astana process was held in Turkey in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict.

The next Astana-format meeting will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in March 2020.