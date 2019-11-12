Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting

The US defense ministry halted on Tuesday operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the US until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida.

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

UN ‘Unable’ to Confirm Accusations Iran Struck Saudi Aramco: Guterres The United Nations is “unable to independently corroborate” the US and Saudi claims that Iran was behind attacks on the kingdom’s Aramco oil facilities in September, the world body’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit?

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack

Istanbul Process’s 8th Meeting: Goals, Challenges

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip?

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
alwaght.com
Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Iranian nationals, particularly scientists, about visiting the United States, citing arbitrary and lengthy detention in inhuman conditions in the US.

“Iranian citizens, particularly elites and scientists, are requested to seriously avoid traveling to America, even to take part in scientific conferences and even having an invitation,” the advisory published on the foreign ministry’s website said on Tuesday.

The ministry cited “America’s cruel and one-sided laws toward Iranians, especially Iranian elites, and arbitrary and lengthy detention in completely inhuman conditions” as reasons for the travel advisory.

In April, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif publicly expressed Tehran’s preparedness for a prisoner swap with the US.

Zarif called on Washington to swap all Iranians jailed in the US and on extradition requests from the US, mostly for alleged violations of US export restrictions and sanctions violations, with those imprisoned in Iran.

Iran and the United States swapped prisoners on Saturday.

Iranian stem cell scientist Dr. Masoud Soleimani was released after spending over a year in US detention without any formal charges and American graduate student, Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges in Iran, was freed in return.

Soleimani, 49, left Iran on sabbatical back in October last year, but was arrested upon arrival in Chicago and transferred to prison in Atlanta, Georgia, for unspecified reasons.

Prosecutors in Atlanta had accused him and two of his former students of conspiring and attempting to export vials of human growth hormone from the US to Iran without authorization, in violation of US sanctions.

Soleimani said American authorities told other inmates he was a terrorist.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated on Monday that the Islamic Republic was “fully ready” to exchange more prisoners with the US.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been rising since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 landmark deal and imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran, mainly targeting its oil exports.

Despite Washington’s withdrawal, Tehran remained completely compliant with the deal for an entire year as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency in several reports, waiting for the co-signatories to fulfill their end of the bargain by offsetting the impacts of the sanctions.

The European signatories, however, failed to fulfill their end of the bargain, prompting Tehran to take a set of retaliatory measures.

 

