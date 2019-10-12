Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

News

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

The new threats were made by the Israeli FM amid European pressures on Tehran to abandon its missile program. Iran says is response will be destructive.

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case Myanmar’s de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Tuesday for a highly anticipated genocide case against her regime.

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Istanbul Process’s 8th Meeting: Goals, Challenges The meeting is held annually to discuss was of enabling Afghan government to defeat challenges but it seem it is far from realizing this aim.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders? The leaders don’t hide their agenda to expel American forces from Iraq which are seen by Iraqis as occupying forces. They already helped obliterate ISIS in Iraq.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case

What Does Hamas Leader Seek Behind Russia Visit?

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

’Friendly Fire’ of US Tariffs: Why Trump Doesn’t Care About Alienating Brazil, Argentina

How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach?

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

Wednesday 11 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

Related Content

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Recently, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz has brazenly threatened Iran with military action saying that the regime is ready to bomb the Iranian nuclear facilities. The threat against Iran comes as over the past years the Israeli politicians from a variety of parties expressed concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatened that military action is still on the table. But should their threats be taken seriously? Is Tel Aviv, as it boasts, ready to attack Iran? What are the drives behind these largely propagandistic words? 

Big bluff amid serious home and regional troubles 

The Israeli leaders talk about the readiness to combat the increasingly developing Iran-led Axis of Resistance while with a glance at the Israeli status at home and abroad we can observe the resounding challenges Tel Aviv is grappling with. The difficult situation the Israeli regime is living reveals the fact that Tel Aviv at the time being seeks to steer clear of any big war more than any other time in its 70-year history. 

Internally, serious economic woes and extremely fragile security conditions encourage everlasting reverse migration waves from the occupied territories. Moreover, the occupying regime is faced with a political limbo that results in a failure to form a new cabinet caused by deep differences among the various Israeli political parties. The regime held two parliamentary elections within six months and its leaders, mainly Katz and Netanyahu who lead two major parties, are still at loggerheads about announcing a new early election as they still disagree on which of them should lead a new cabinet. 

Regionally, the Israeli security is becoming increasingly vulnerable as the regime is cordoned off by a powerful Resistance camp from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. Tel Aviv, many experts agree, cannot even repeat the same big wars it waged against Lebanon and Gaza Strip in the past as Hezbollah and Hamas have remarkably increased their deterrence power and the capability to strike back. Lebanon and Gaza are now homes to huge missile bases with missiles locked on the depth of the occupied Palestinian territories. The Israelis have not made anything remarkable in the face of the new realities but accepting them. 

When in 2015, Gadi Eizenkot, the chief of general staff of the Israeli military, officially published the army's new strategy, he noted that in any new war in the future, the Israelis have to fight on several fronts. This idea has been circulating in the Israeli military and political circles over the past four years. The Israelis designed their military’s function and drills in line with this doctrine. From avoiding a big war in the southern front (with Gaza) and launching spot attacks in Syria and uniting the northern front (from the occupied Golan Heights to southern Lebanon borders) to constant war simulations on various fronts and launching Operation Northern Shield on the border with Lebanon to destroy the alleged Hezbollah tunnels into the occupied territories all are driven by the multi-fronted war hypothesis. So, the Israeli minister’s anti-Iranian threat serves an agenda rather than a real adventure against Iran. 

Running anti-Tehran media propaganda along with European pressures 

One main reason the Israelis have ramped up their threats with military action against Iran is unleashing media propaganda against Tehran amid recent European criticism against the Iranian missile program. Over the weekend, Britain, Germany, and France in a move largely seen as blameshifting and an escape forward from their commitments to Iran nuclear program wrote a letter to the United Nations chief blasting Iranian conventional and defensive missiles program. The step, enthusiastically welcomed by the Israeli leaders, failed to get the world support due to a record of treachery showed by the Western powers towards the Iranian nuclear deal. Israelis want to keep the Iranian missile program a global media headline using propaganda coordinated with the West. 

Promoting Iranophobia and pursuing security agreement with Arab states 

Moreover, the new round of anti-Iranian threats comes amid show of interest by Persian Gulf Arab states to start a dialogue with Tehran with the basis being the Iran-proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE). The Israelis, like their American allies struggling to block the way of any Iranian-Arab closeness, along with Iran’s HOPE initiative unveiled their own initiative that called on the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf to move to talks and sign a security agreement with Tel Aviv. The invitation failed to catch the Arab welcome. But, on the other side, the US administration is taking serious steps to force the Arab leaders to sign a treaty with the Israeli regime. Last week, the US administration pushed to advance a non-aggression agreement with four Arab countries that do not currently have diplomatic relations with Israel. These countries are Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. American sources state that US Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates met with the ambassadors of the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Morocco in Washington, where she explained the new Israeli initiative and asked for their response. 

Iranophobia should be, apparently, seen as a flavor to this scenario, as Washington for years used this strategy to sell arms to the oil-wealthy Arab states. The Israeli FM has recently used the same strategy with the Arabs to bring them beside Tel Aviv in a common camp. He said: “If Iran crosses the 'red line', it will discover a uniform front between Saudi Arabia, UAE and the United States, which will launch hundreds of Tomahawk missiles at Tehran.” 

But the Israelis are very well aware that such a “foolishness”, as the Iranian officials say, will be met with an unimaginable reaction by Tehran. So, Tel Aviv’s ostensibly remarks of power are driven by big and constant fear and frustration haunting the occupying regime. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Israeli Regime Threat US Missile

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US Drone Strikes Torn Apart Afghan Families
180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province
University Students Gather in Front of Iranian Foreign Ministry Building in Solidarity with Nigerian Cleric Sheikh Zakzaky
France Awaiting Fresh Turmoil as Unions Extend General Strike for Third Day
US Drone Strikes Torn Apart Afghan Families

US Drone Strikes Torn Apart Afghan Families

French Police Crack down on Yellow Vests Protesters,Pension Reform Strikers
Fires Break out in South China
Palestinians Hold Fresh Anti-Occupation Rally in Besieged Gaza
Syrian Kurds Rally to Protest against Turkey Incursion