  Tuesday 10 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has turned down an invitation by Saudi Arabia to attend the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, dampening hopes of reconciliation between the Arab neighbors.

Astana-14 Talks on Syria Kicks Off The first day of the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria has started in the Kazakh capital with Iranian and Russian delegations holding bilateral negotiations at its sidelines.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids

Tuesday 10 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids
Alwaght- Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Shlomo Amar, cheif rabbi of Jerusalem al-Quds, on Monday concluded the rare visit to Bahrain, where he attended a conference of religious leaders at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah, Israeli media reported.

During his visit, which was organized by the Israeli foreign ministry, Amar met with the king and religious figures from several other Arab countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

“Middle East nations want peace with Israel, the leadership should promote that without fear,” Amar said during his stay, expressing hope that in the future, such visits would not require special preparation.

He was referring to the Al Khalifah regime’s fear of public backlash in the kingdom — where anti-Israel and pro-Palestine sentiments run high — against attempts to normalize ties with Israel.

Israel has full diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but recent reports suggest Tel Aviv has been working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries.

Earlier in October, the Britain-based and Arabic-language Bahrain al-Youm news agency, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, reported that Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah had held a secret meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu in Hungary in April.

In July, Israeli and Bahraini foreign ministers Israel Katz and Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah met for a brief chat on Iran in Washington and the two posed for a rare photograph.

In June, the Bahraini top diplomat told The Times of Israel that “Israel is a country in the region… … and it’s there to stay, of course,” expressing desire for better relations and eventually “peace” with the Tel Aviv regime.

Those comments drew condemnations from the Bahraini public and the Palestinians, who said the remarks amounted to “open treachery” and contradicted “the position of the brotherly people of Bahrain.”

The kingdom in the same month infuriated the Palestinians by hosting a US-led conference on President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-unveiled plan on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The contentious proposal — already rejected by the Palestinians — has the backing of the Arab regimes and is widely believed to be aimed at consolidating Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

 

