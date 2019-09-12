Istanbul Process’s 8th Meeting: Goals, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids

Senior Israeli Rabbi Visits Bahrain Amid Normalization Bids

Shlomo Amar, senior Israeli rabbi, has visited Bahrain under the guise of participation in a religious event and met with the West-backed kingdom’s monarch, as Tel Aviv and its Arab allies accelerate attempts to normalize ties following years of clandestine contacts.

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for the coming year will increase as the world’s top oil exporter faces falling oil prices and production reductions.

Iran ’Fully Ready’ for Comprehensive Prisoner Swap with US: FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday Tehran was ready to exchange more prisoners with Washington. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks came after Americans freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after over one year of imprisonment in the US.

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements Palestinians has launched a general strike in the occupied West Bank’s southern province of al-Khalil (Hebron) to protest against Israeli regime’s plan to construct a new settlement in the heart of the city of al-Khalil.

Europe Key Player in Creating Chaos in Syria: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized European countries as the key players in creating chaos in his country, saying the current refugee crisis in European countries is a consequence of their support for terrorism in the Arab country.

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Istanbul Process’s 8th Meeting: Goals, Challenges

Tuesday 10 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Istanbul Process’s 8th Meeting: Goals, Challenges
Alwaght- Turkey’s Istanbul hosted on Monday the ministerial conference of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process. One year after the Afghanistan peace talks and possible agreement between the negotiating sides the 8th conference of the Istanbul Process was of special significance for the participating states. 

Hear of Asia conference 

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was launched in 2011 to provide a platform for discussing regional cases. The main aim was to encourage security, political, and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and the neighbors. Extremism, drugs, and terrorist threats make up the main themes of the talks. The participating sides gather for political consultations, trust-building measures, and cooperation with the regional organizations. 

The members of the group are mainly neighbors of Afghanistan, including Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey. There are also trans-regional countries, like the US, Britain, and Germany, and Australia that annually join the conference as supporters of the process. The first meeting was held in Istanbul in 2011 as Turkey put efforts into an intention to expand the regional cooperation concerning Afghanistan. Foreign ministers of 14 countries attended the first meeting. To draw further backing and positive influence from the Afghanistan neighbors, the conference is held in a different neighboring country every year. 

Istanbul Process’s importance 

The West Asia region always has been a setting for the competition of the global and regional powers due to its rich energy resources and geostrategic significance. However, the vulnerability of such regional states as Afghanistan in politics and security poses serious challenges to the political and economic relations. After all, such a vulnerability, along with poverty and political incoherence paves the way for the growth of radical groups with hardline ideologies. For instance, the takfiri terrorist groups that rose in Syria and Iraq and devastated the two Arab states through home conflicts had roots in Afghanistan. Their initial nuclei grew, with Western help, in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Soviet Red Army occupied Afghanistan. 

Istanbul Process is important also because the global conferences which its main members are not Afghanistan’s neighbors cannot effectively make a difference in favor of stability and security in the Central Asian nation. 

Since the third conference that was hosted by Kazakhstan’s capital Almaty, the participating nations concentrated extensively on boosting Afghanistan’s infrastructures. The meetings since then, for example, emphasized on producing and exporting power to Afghanistan, building railroads, expanding highways, developing industries and bolstering mining in the Central Asian country. China is an import at partner to this process and has special economic and security concerns pertinent to Afghanistan. It offers financial support and investment to Afghanistan and seeks to put the country within its Road and Belt Initiative all to eradicate the roots producing extremism in the country. The 4th conference was held in Beijing whose government vowed to pay Kabul $81.43 million in financial aids. 

The 6th meeting was hosted by Amritsar in northwestern India. The participants supported the United Nations Security Council’s 1325 resolution and the role of women in security and peace. New Delhi agreed to pay $1 billion in aids to the Afghanistan government. Other countries promised to remove non-tariff obstacles in trade to promote the Afghan economy. These were tangible economic results of the Istanbul Process. 

The challenges to the process 

One of the main challenges to the Istanbul Process after seven rounds is the lack of a clear and practical program and the failure by the member states to show full commitment to their promises. The majority of the meetings only stop at final general statements without subsequent actions. Furthermore, the members have failed to arrange for a special mechanism to implement the UN programs for fighting discrimination and religious intolerance in Afghanistan. Some influential participants like India, Pakistan, and China are serious at odds over how to integrate Afghanistan into the regional trade system. Sayed Fazel Mahjoob, an Afghanistan affairs’ expert, touching on the results of the Istanbul conference said the Hear of Asia countries since the start failed to practicality adopt their plans in just one member state. “The statements issued by these sides remain ink on paper”, he went on. 

A severe political divergence in Afghanistan drives the partners to the process to prefer to focus on economic programs and financial aids to the country. But the important issue is that injection of cash to the Afghanistan economy can yield fruits and help fight poverty and eradicate the social roots of terrorism and radicalism only when the political factions in the country agree on a legal and political framework. Otherwise, due to lack of grounds, foreign aids only will increase corruption, empower specific groups, and develop discrimination. 

From another aspect, due to the possibility of a final agreement after the 9th round of Afghanistan peace talks, the 8th Istanbul Process conference can more than other processes push ahead political convergence in the country. As the US talks about withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban militant group’s leaders increasingly express their interest in involvement in the regional cooperation, Afghanistan’s neighbors now have bigger maneuvering power.

Afghanistan Istanbul Meeting Peace Negotiations Taliban

