Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Alwaght- Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

“The Islamic Republic, through reliance on its people’s culture of self-sacrifice and resistance, will not hesitate or compromise even a moment in defending its sovereignty and national security,” Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

“Iran will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response to any such aggressive or foolish acts,” he added, Press TV reported.

The response came after two Israeli ministers issued consecutive threats of military operation against Tehran.

On Sunday, Naftali Bennett, Israel’s minister for military affairs, claimed that Iran was ”trying to establish a ring of fire around” Israel. “It is already based in Lebanon and is trying to establish in Syria, Gaza and more," he said.

Bennett said the regime had to increase its operations on the Syrian soil against what he called “Iranian targets.”

"We need to move from containment to attack,” he added, referring to the operations, which are already offensive in nature. “We say to Iran: Syria will become your Vietnam,” Bennett stated.

The Islamic Republic has routinely refuted claims of regional intervention leveled against it, verifying that its presence in Syria only serves to accommodate Damascus with military advisory support against militant groups and Takfiri terrorists.

Earlier, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with the help of the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Katz alleged that such a front would rise to action in the event Iran sought “to acquire or stockpile nuclear weapons.”

Katz was rehashing another Tel Aviv-promoted line of accusation against Tehran, which has disavowed any intention to pursue such non-conventional arms owing to religious considerations.

Tehran is also a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), contrary to Israel, which is widely reported to be in possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads.

Mousavi said these threats were indicative of the occupying regime’s “weakness and inability, and are sought to cover up the crises and predicaments facing its authorities.”

The spokesperson concluded his remarks by calling Tel Aviv “a regime, which has had its cornerstone built upon threats and aggression through 70 years of occupation."