Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad

Alwaght- Iraq's army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that Monday’s rocket attack was planned to be a larger one as security forces found launchers that had not been fired properly.

Those wounded in the assault belonged to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service, security sources told AFP, adding two of them were in critical condition.

The base also houses a small group of US soldiers and American diplomats.

Attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US troops and foreign diplomatic missions come as a wave of protests over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services continue in the country.

Over the past six weeks, at least nine attacks have hit US targets. There have been no claims of responsibility and no US troops have been harmed.