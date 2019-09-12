Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

News

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman warned that Islamic Republic will deliver a crushing response to Israel in response to any potential effrontery.

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad Iraq’s army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Afghan People living in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, where the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb three years ago, are now complaining that America’s “mother of all bombs” have brought them “many diseases” and affected crop yield in agricultural lands.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders? The leaders don’t hide their agenda to expel American forces from Iraq which are seen by Iraqis as occupying forces. They already helped obliterate ISIS in Iraq.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

’Friendly Fire’ of US Tariffs: Why Trump Doesn’t Care About Alienating Brazil, Argentina Donald Trump’s announcement of the restoration of steel and aluminium tariffs for Brazil and Argentina has once again demonstrated that the White House has no friends but only interests, says Brazilian academic Fabio Sobral, outlining the reasons for Trump’s sudden move.

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah The Lebanese protest movement, aimed at forcing in government reforms and the ending of a corrupt rule in the country, is in its second month. Now after the murder of one protester and clashing of rival sectarian groups, the fears of a nation have been stoked and Lebanon could be on a slippery slope heading towards civil war.

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria

Afghan Locals Complain of Diseases Caused by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders?

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report

Iran Response Will Make Israeli Regime Regret Any Aggression: Spokesman

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

What Does Hamas Leader Seek Behind Russia Visit?

What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit?

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

Erdogan US Visit: Goals, Results

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad

Monday 9 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Complex Housing US Troops in Baghdad
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraq's army said six Iraqi troops were wounded after several rockets hit a military complex that also houses US forces near Baghdad airport.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that Monday’s rocket attack was planned to be a larger one as security forces found launchers that had not been fired properly.

Those wounded in the assault belonged to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service, security sources told AFP, adding two of them were in critical condition.

The base also houses a small group of US soldiers and American diplomats.

Attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US troops and foreign diplomatic missions come as a wave of protests over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services continue in the country.

Over the past six weeks, at least nine attacks have hit US targets. There have been no claims of responsibility and no US troops have been harmed.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Rocket Attacks US Forces

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province
University Students Gather in Front of Iranian Foreign Ministry Building in Solidarity with Nigerian Cleric Sheikh Zakzaky
France Awaiting Fresh Turmoil as Unions Extend General Strike for Third Day
Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines
180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province

180 ISIS Militants Surrender in East Afghan Province

Fires Break out in South China
Palestinians Hold Fresh Anti-Occupation Rally in Besieged Gaza
Syrian Kurds Rally to Protest against Turkey Incursion
Besieged Gaza Switches on Its Christmas Lights