  Monday 9 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria

Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders? The leaders don’t hide their agenda to expel American forces from Iraq which are seen by Iraqis as occupying forces. They already helped obliterate ISIS in Iraq.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

’Friendly Fire’ of US Tariffs: Why Trump Doesn’t Care About Alienating Brazil, Argentina Donald Trump’s announcement of the restoration of steel and aluminium tariffs for Brazil and Argentina has once again demonstrated that the White House has no friends but only interests, says Brazilian academic Fabio Sobral, outlining the reasons for Trump’s sudden move.

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah The Lebanese protest movement, aimed at forcing in government reforms and the ending of a corrupt rule in the country, is in its second month. Now after the murder of one protester and clashing of rival sectarian groups, the fears of a nation have been stoked and Lebanon could be on a slippery slope heading towards civil war.

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

alwaght.com
25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report

Monday 9 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report
Alwaght- More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

In its annual "alternative" poverty report published on Monday, Latet said over 2.3 million Israelis and 530,000 families are currently living in poverty, including more than one million children.

The report measures poverty according to households lacking essential needs in housing, education, healthcare, food security and ability to cover the cost of living.

Latet also reported an increase in the depth of poverty and barriers to poverty reduction.

Latet chairman Gilles Darmon and executive director Eran Weintrob said for many years, Israeli regimes have maintained poverty through a poor set of priorities that has abandoned one-quarter of the population. 

"Not only is there no multi-year operative program and an established policy, but everything is also stuck. But unlike politics, our lives and those of the poor living among us do not stop," they said in a joint statement. 

The Latet report comes as the so-called National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) is due to publish an official poverty report, which measures poverty based on income alone, later this month.

The alternative measuring tool records an additional 526,000 individuals as living in poverty, compared to the official report published in December last year.

Israel’s political system has been in disarray for the last year, in large part because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal woes.

The Israeli attorney general announced last month charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against Netanyahu in three different corruption cases, dubbed Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

The corruption cases have earned him the nickname “crime minister” by Israelis, who had been holding regular rallies in front of the attorney general’s residence to promote his indictment.

Two elections held this year ended in deadlock. Neither Netanyahu, nor Benny Gantz, the leader of center-left Blue and White political alliance, had enough support in parliament to form a cabinet.

Israeli lawmakers have less than a month to organize a coalition and select a candidate who could lead a 61-majority in the 120-seat legislature. There are strong indications that the legislators will not succeed, which means Israel will have to hold elections for the third time this year.

 

