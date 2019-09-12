Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 December 2019

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria

Russian Jets Intercept Israeli Warplanes over Syria

Russian warplanes have intercepted intrusive Israeli fighter jets that were flying over southern Syria.

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has resigned after the American magazine refused to publish his article questioning Western-backed findings about the origin of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

25 Percent of Israelis Living in Poverty: Report More than one-quarter of Israelis are living in poverty, an Israeli non-profit organization reported, adding that the number of poor children exceeds one million.

Over 3,600 Yemeni Children, 800 Paralyzed Due to Saudi-Led Aggression: Report More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

Iran Pursuing Nigerian Cleric’s Health Via Diplomatic Channels: Diplomat Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders? The leaders don’t hide their agenda to expel American forces from Iraq which are seen by Iraqis as occupying forces. They already helped obliterate ISIS in Iraq.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

’Friendly Fire’ of US Tariffs: Why Trump Doesn’t Care About Alienating Brazil, Argentina Donald Trump’s announcement of the restoration of steel and aluminium tariffs for Brazil and Argentina has once again demonstrated that the White House has no friends but only interests, says Brazilian academic Fabio Sobral, outlining the reasons for Trump’s sudden move.

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah The Lebanese protest movement, aimed at forcing in government reforms and the ending of a corrupt rule in the country, is in its second month. Now after the murder of one protester and clashing of rival sectarian groups, the fears of a nation have been stoked and Lebanon could be on a slippery slope heading towards civil war.

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

alwaght.com
Monday 9 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- More than 3,600 children Yemeni have been killed, 800 paralyzed and 400,000 others hit with malnutrition 1,700 days after the Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished Arab country, Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported on Sunday.

According to a report released by the Yemeni-based group, 7,500 children have fallen victim to the ongoing Saudi-led war, since its start in March 2015.

Of these ill-fated children, 3,672 were killed and 800 others were paralyzed, it said, adding that the rest were either maimed or received other kinds of life altering injuries.

The war of aggression also hit 400,000 other Yemeni children with malnutrition, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network further cited the report as saying.

Separately on Sunday, Yemen’s health ministry also confirmed that 800 children are suffering from permanent disabilities due to wounds they received in Saudi-led airstrikes during the past five years or so.

It added that 80,000 children also suffer from multiple types of war-caused psychological and neurological maladies.

According to the ministry, around three million children under the age if five are also suffering from malnutrition, 400,000 of whom are suffering from severe malnutrition and are at risk of death every ten minutes if they do not receive appropriate medical care.

It also said that the closure of Sana’a International Airport prevented approximately 320,000 Yemenis from traveling abroad to receive treatment, of whom 42,000 lost their lives. Thirteen percent of the dead were children.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and eliminating the Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement, whose fighters have been helping the Yemeni army significantly in defending the country against invaders since the onset of war.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. According to the United Nations, more than 24 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The invading coalition has also been enforcing a tight embargo on Sana’a International Airport — which acts as a lifeline for the impoverished nation — since August 2015, when it also imposed a tight naval blockade on the country, particularly on Hudaydah, which acts as another lifeline for Yemen.

More than four years later, the coalition has been bogged down in the war, which it had wished to end in a matter of “months”.

A number of Western countries, the US, France and Britain in particular, are accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply Saudi Arabia with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

 

Yemen Children under Attack Saudi Crimes

