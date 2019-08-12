Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Islamic Republic of Iran constantly is pursuing the case of Nigeria’s prominent cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky through diplomatic contacts with the Nigerian government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

What Does US Seek Behind Sanctions On Iraq’s Hashd Leaders? The leaders don’t hide their agenda to expel American forces from Iraq which are seen by Iraqis as occupying forces. They already helped obliterate ISIS in Iraq.

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

’Friendly Fire’ of US Tariffs: Why Trump Doesn’t Care About Alienating Brazil, Argentina Donald Trump’s announcement of the restoration of steel and aluminium tariffs for Brazil and Argentina has once again demonstrated that the White House has no friends but only interests, says Brazilian academic Fabio Sobral, outlining the reasons for Trump’s sudden move.

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah The Lebanese protest movement, aimed at forcing in government reforms and the ending of a corrupt rule in the country, is in its second month. Now after the murder of one protester and clashing of rival sectarian groups, the fears of a nation have been stoked and Lebanon could be on a slippery slope heading towards civil war.

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System Israeli regime reportedly has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the alleged display as “a show of force aimed at Iran".

Study Reveals How UK Intelligence Works with Media to Smear Jeremy Corbyn New research from Matt Kennard has shown how the British intelligence establishment works with the UK media to smear Jeremy Corbyn.

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Alwaght- The protests in Iraq break new boundaries every day and a point of connection of all is the continuation of the crisis and increase of the dispute between the opposing factions. Meanwhile, the foreign sides are expressing their stances towards the protests in a push to take their advantages from the demonstrations that broke out over two months ago from Tahrir Square in central Baghdad. In a recent measure, the US administration imposed economic sanctions on four of the leaders of the anti-terror force Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in a gesture of showing support to the protestors in various Iraqi cities. 

The Department of Treasury on Friday announced economic penalties on the leader of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Qais al-Khazali, his brother Laith al-Khazali, PMF commander Hassan Falah Aziz al-Lami, and PMF politician Farhan Khanjar al-Isawi. The four are renowned figures of the PMF, also locally dubbed Hashd al-Shabbi. 

Sanctioning Qais al-Khazali, whose force is a key unit in the PMF, has created controversy in Iraq. Although, the other three are important in their places, sanctioning the leader of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq comes with specific goals. 

Washington’s pro-human rights gesture 

A top reason why the US added al-Khazali to its list of restrictions on PMF officials is the fact that the American administration seeks to legitimize its military presence in Iraq by making a gesture of defending the Iraqi people. Following the anti-PMF step, David Schenker, an assistant secretary of state, told the reporters in Washington that the US supports the Iraqi stability and sovereignty and continues its security consultations with the Iraqi authorities. He continued: “We are helping the Iraqi people by doing things that the Iraqi people are demanding that their government has not been successful with.” He added that the Trump administration will sanction other Iraqi officials. 

The American administration presses to take advantage of the situation and hold the PMF accountable while on Friday unknown gunmen attacked the people and Iraqi forces. This is seen by many a ridiculous effort to meddle in Iraq’s home affairs and make accusations against a popular force without any evidence. The American strategists know very well that an absolute majority of the Iraqis are opposed to the American forces in their country. They seek to burnish the American image in the minds of the Iraqi people using a pro-rights gesture. 

The White House is perfectly aware that al-Khazali has no assets in the US and does not travel there and thus the sanctions lack impacts. So, in the first step, sanctions on al-Khazali are largely symbolic and propagandistic and odds are extremely slim that they will have influences on the popular leader. 

Why al-Khazali and Popular Mobilization Forces? 

But why the US has targeted in its new wave of sanctions PMF and its leader? It is noteworthy that since the occupation of Iraq in 2003, al-Khazali was an opponent to the American and Western military presence in Iraq. Even after Mahdi Army, an organization fighting the American occupation from 2003 to 2007, was disbanded by its leader Muqtada al-Sadr after four years of fierce clashes with the American troops, al-Khazali rejected to lay down arms against the American occupation. This position at the end of the road separated his way from al-Sadr. 

After the ISIS emergence in the country in 2014, he played an important role in the fight against the terrorist group. His movement’s political wing, part of the broader Fatah Alliance, held 13 seats in the new Iraqi parliament, presenting itself as a heavyweight actor in the national politics. 

The US in a way seeks to revenge its loss in the ISIS case as Washington, as the founder of the terrorist group, is aware of the unavoidable role the PMF played in the obliteration of ISIS which was designed to stay for a long time in Iraq and neighboring Syria. The American leaders know that PMF, with their anti-Western arrogance spirit, come against the Israeli and American role in Iraq and the whole region. They also are aware of the substantial potentials of the voluntary forces to expel the American troops from Iraq in the future. 

This rings the alarms to the American politicians who are now mobilizing their strength to undermine the PMF in the Iraqi politics and also in the public’s eyes. The Israeli regime and lobbies also have hands in this move. Tel Aviv extremely reacted when in December 2017 al-Khazali visited a ceasefire line on the Lebanese-Israeli borders close to the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights. That reaction mainly showed that the Israelis are afraid of a potential role the Iraqi force could play in any future war with Lebanese Hezbollah or even an operation to liberate the Syrian territory.  

All in all, the US administration sees the present time providing the best opportunity to develop plots against al-Khazali and his movement. 

US PMF Al-Khazali Iraq Protests

