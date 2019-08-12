Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Israeli regime’s Hawkish foreign minister Israel Katz threatened a military operation against Iran with in cooperation with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Americans Told Inmates I Was Terrorist: Iranian Scientist Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who freed from US prison, said his jail wardens had told other prisoners that he was a terrorist with a mission to carry out bombings in the US

North Korea Carries Out ‘Very Important Test’ North Korea conducted a “successful test of great significance” at its space launch center, state media say, as tensions ramp up between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.

Dozens Died in Factory Fire in Indian Capital At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System Israeli regime reportedly has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the alleged display as “a show of force aimed at Iran".

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War Sudanese new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok vowed on Thursday to pull out troops from the Saudi-led war in Yemen that had claimed lives of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq’s top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- At least 43 people were killed Sunday in a devastating factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise.

The blaze broke out at about 4am local time in the city’s old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units, AFP reported.

“We... have since rescued at least 50 people,” Sunil Choudhary, New Delhi’s deputy chief fire officer, told AFP.

They were “laborers and factory workers sleeping inside this four-or-five storey building,” he said, adding that the fire had been extinguished but rescue operations were ongoing.

A senior Delhi police official said eight or nine people were carried out later, bringing the overall number rescued to at least 58.

Fire officials said it was very difficult to access the dark, poorly lit premises in the commercial hub of Sadar Bazar.

Local news channels aired footage of firemen carrying people out of the narrow lanes to nearby emergency vehicles.

The building was filled with school bags and packing material, fire officials said, but cautioned that they were still unsure about the cause of the blaze.

Monika Bhardwaj, the deputy police commissioner of Delhi’s north district told AFP that the death toll from the incident had jumped to “43, with 16 others still admitted at the local hospitals.”

“Fire department has completed the rescue work. There are no more bodies at the site. We don't yet know the cause of fire but know that it was aggravated because of plastic packing pouches, bags and other such material there,” Bhardwaj added.

"Most who've died were sleeping when the fire broke out and died due to asphyxiation," Sadar Bazar's assistant commissioner of police told AFP.

Many factories and small manufacturing units in big Indian cities are often located in old, cramped quarters of the cities, where the cost of land is relatively cheaper.

Such units often also serve as sleeping quarters for poor, mostly migrant laborers and workers, who manage to save money by sleeping overnight at their workplaces.

Lack of planning and lax enforcement of building and safety regulations often leads to such deadly accidents.

"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter. "Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, described the incident as "very very tragic news."

"Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

 

