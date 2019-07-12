Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System Israeli regime reportedly has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the alleged display as “a show of force aimed at Iran".

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War Sudanese new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok vowed on Thursday to pull out troops from the Saudi-led war in Yemen that had claimed lives of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq’s top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Hugs cell scientist Masoud Soleimani who was freed after a year of imprisonment in the US.

The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.
Alwaght- The US freed on Saturday Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani after a year of imprisonment, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday that the top scholar was freed in exchange for Xiyue Wang,  a Chinese-born US citizen who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage in Iran in 2017.

"Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government," Javad Zarif tweeted.

Soleimani, a 49-year-old Iranian scientist, left Iran on sabbatical last year but was arrested upon arrival in Chicago and transferred to prison in Atlanta, Georgia for unspecified reasons.

His brother has said in interviews that the only accusation facing him was that two of his students were arrested while departing the United States three years ago because they were carrying five vials of growth hormone. This is while such material is readily available on the market and not subject to sanctions, he explained.

The two students were charged in a court and released after posting bail because they held US citizenship.

Soleimani was “definitely” being held hostage by the US administration, his brother said. “How can a researcher and a physician, who does not have any criminal record and boasts numerous articles published in international circles, be placed in detention?” he asked.

He also revealed that the professor had been pressed to confess that the purchase of the growth hormones had been made with an intent to “circumvent the American sanctions” against Iran.

US authorities said such a confession would pave the way for a plea bargain, but Soleimani refused to accept the offer.

Iran Masoud Soleimani Prisoner Swap Xiyue Wang

