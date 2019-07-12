Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 7 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar The US administration reportedly has resumed negotiations with the Taliban militant group, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System Israeli regime reportedly has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the alleged display as “a show of force aimed at Iran".

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War Sudanese new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok vowed on Thursday to pull out troops from the Saudi-led war in Yemen that had claimed lives of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq’s top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister

US Resumes Negotiations with Taliban in Qatar

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

France Awaiting Chaos as Unions Extend Strike for Third Day

Study Reveals How UK Intelligence Works with Media to Smear Jeremy Corbyn

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police

Study Reveals How UK Intelligence Works with Media to Smear Jeremy Corbyn

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants

18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Saturday 7 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Feature photo | Armed police stand near the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Juan Karita | AP

The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

Related Content

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship.

Bolivia’s new Interior Minister Arturo Murillo has unveiled a new battalion of heavily militarized, black-clad “anti-terror” police aimed at neutralizing what the government claims are foreign groups “threatening” the South American country.

This anti-terrorist group has a mission of dismantling absolutely all the terrorist cells that are threatening our homeland,” Murillo said, at an official ceremony launching the force. The Interior Minister posed for photos in front of the masked and heavily armed force.

Murillo justified the new creation based on a “grand conspiracy against all of the Americas” he claimed to have uncovered, asserting that the Venezuelan government had colluded with ousted Vice-President Alvaro Garcia Linera to flood the continent with narco-terrorists and drug runners.

He went on to claim that Venezuelan politicians Nicolas Maduro and Diosdado Cabello “have financed all the terror we have seen in recent times” in Bolivia, referencing the massacres that claimed over thirty lives since the right-wing coup of November 10. Police Chief Rodolfo Montero claimed that the unit is designed to “dismantle the foreign groups who were trained and guided to sow terror among the citizenry".

Deposed president Evo Morales hit back at the new Interior Minister, stating that, “the coup plotters who seized power in Bolivia are now inventing incredible stories in order to blame others for the state terror they are imposing on others,” noting that the only terrorism in the country is their “blood and fire” attack on the Bolivian people.

Murillo has filed a case at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, against Morales, attempting to convict him of crimes against humanity. Morales faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

While the new government has portrayed the battalion as a counter-terror unit, there are well-founded fears that the force will actually be targeted at foreign journalists and human rights activists that might present a different picture of the country to the outside world than the one the government wants. Murillo recently directly threatened a newly arrived human rights delegation from Argentina. “We recommend these foreigners who are arriving…to be careful,” he said, “We are looking at you. We are following you,” warning them that there will be “zero tolerance” for any “terrorism” or “sedition” they enact. He added that “At the first false move that they make, trying to commit terrorism and sedition, they will have to deal with the police".

The human rights group responded, “While the de facto government accuses us of being terrorists, we have started what we came to do, take testimony of the different human rights violations that the Bolivian people are enduring.” Murillo was true to his word: the police subsequently detained 14 members of the delegation.

The irony is that it is precisely the new Bolivian coup government and the death squads Murillo controls that have been responsible for grave human rights violations across the country, including two massacres near the cities of Cochabamba and La Paz. Last month the military demanded newly elected president Evo Morales step down, handpicking Senator Jeanine Añez as president, in an action most mainstream media refused to label a “coup.” The move was hailed by the Trump administration but condemned by many of the Democratic Party’s left-wing, including Senator Bernie Sanders. Añez immediately exonerated all security forces of past and future crimes during what she called the “re-establishment of order”, widely understood as granting them a license to kill with impunity. Morales was forced into exile and Murillo began “hunting down” elected pro-Morales officials like the “animals” they were, in his own words.

The new government has also attacked the press, forcing critical international media, like TeleSUR and RT en Español off the air. Meanwhile, an Al-Jazeera anchor was tear-gassed in the face live on air by a member of the security forces. Other journalists have simply been detained and disappeared.

Throughout all this, the Organization of American States and the media have whitewashed events, claiming Morales’ election was fraudulent and supporting the new “interim transitional government.” More than 100 economists, statisticians and academics signed a letter Monday, confirming that, after careful analysis, the results of the October election Morales won were completely legitimate. They claim that the “OAS has to answer for its role” in supporting the coup, contributing to the human rights violations and state terror sweeping the country.

The new move creating an unaccountable armed security force directly aimed at foreign terror will do little to quash fears that Bolivia is heading down the road to a totalitarian dictatorship with no freedom of expression.

Source: MintPress News

By: Alan MacLeod

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bolivia Morales

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

France Awaiting Fresh Turmoil as Unions Extend General Strike for Third Day
Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines
Violence in Chile Resurges on President Piñera 70th Birthday
Aid Provided by Swedish Shiites Delivered to Yemeni Families
France Awaiting Fresh Turmoil as Unions Extend General Strike for Third Day

France Awaiting Fresh Turmoil as Unions Extend General Strike for Third Day

Syrian Kurds Rally to Protest against Turkey Incursion
Besieged Gaza Switches on Its Christmas Lights
Rare Footage Shows Chemical Weapons Site in Syrias Douma
Izadi Woman Collapses after Confronting ISIS Rapist