Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 7 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

The US military claimed that an American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was shot down by Russian air defenses, demanding the return of the aircraft’s wreckage.

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China US President Donald Trump has criticized a newly-adopted plan by the World Bank on Friday to loan China up to $1.3 billion annually through 2025.

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia Russian mission to the UN rebuked the US measures to demonize Iran’s missile activities despite lack of any damning evidence against the Islamic Republic’s defensive activities.

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System Israeli regime reportedly has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the alleged display as “a show of force aimed at Iran".

Study Reveals How UK Intelligence Works with Media to Smear Jeremy Corbyn New research from Matt Kennard has shown how the British intelligence establishment works with the UK media to smear Jeremy Corbyn.

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War Sudanese new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok vowed on Thursday to pull out troops from the Saudi-led war in Yemen that had claimed lives of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq’s top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach? China knows that not all of NATO members are standing guard against its global rise. Some tend to cooperate.

What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit? Omani FM may have travelled to Tehran to announce Muscat’s agreement to an Iranian-proposed peace initiative.

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies Of the billions of dollars pouring into Yemen from international donors, only a trickle is actually reaching the people who need it the most reports.

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

Study Reveals How UK Intelligence Works with Media to Smear Jeremy Corbyn

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida

Saturday 7 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Air Force Officer Killed after Shooting 11 at US Naval Air Station in Florida
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A Saudi military member training to be a pilot killed three people and injured 8 others at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by the sheriff's deputies responding to the scene.

It was the second time in two days that a deadly shooting has occurred at a US Navy base.  

"There's obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi air force and then to be here training on our soil," said the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

"Obviously the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims and I think they're going to owe a debt here, given that this was one of their individuals," he added.

Trump speaks with Saudi king

US President Donald Trump said that Saudi King Salman had called to "express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed."

King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Trump said the king told him that "this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

....The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

“It’s a horrible thing that took place, and we’re getting to the bottom of it,” Trump said of the shooting.

The shooting was over and the shooter was killed but the base remained on lockdown, according to a Navy spokeswoman.

"Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies," Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac said in a statement.

The injured people were being treated at Baptist Hospital, WEAR TV reported.

Sheriff David Morgan told reporters on Friday morning that a sheriff's deputy fatally shot the shooter in a classroom on the base. 

"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said. He declined to share any details about the suspected shooter's identity.

Two of sheriff's deputies were injured, but both were likely to survive, officials said at the news conference.

Eight people were receiving treatment at Baptist Hospital, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. 

Timothy Kinsella, the base commanding officer, said he was "absolutely in awe of the response" to the attack.

"There was some real heroism today," he said. "I'm devastated. We are in shock. This is surreal, but I couldn't be prouder to wear the uniform that I wear because of my brothers and sisters in uniform, civilian or otherwise, that did what they did today to save lives."

On Wednesday, a Navy sailor shot and killed two civilian employees and injured another at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, before taking his own life. The shooter died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”, the officials said.

The Pensacola base is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said at the news conference that the base is "an incredibly important part of our community."

"We're a military town," he said. "Our hearts and prayers are connected to all of those that serve us every day."

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Military Base Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines
Violence in Chile Resurges on President Piñera 70th Birthday
Aid Provided by Swedish Shiites Delivered to Yemeni Families
Iran Navy Unveils Military Projects,Technological Achievements
Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines

Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines

Besieged Gaza Switches on Its Christmas Lights
Rare Footage Shows Chemical Weapons Site in Syrias Douma
Izadi Woman Collapses after Confronting ISIS Rapist
Yemeni Ansarullah Shoot down Saudi Apache Helicopter