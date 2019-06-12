Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

Sudan’s New Premier to Exit Troops from Yemen War Sudanese new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok vowed on Thursday to pull out troops from the Saudi-led war in Yemen that had claimed lives of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq’s top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief Iran is set to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO’s defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Friday 6 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran
Alwaght- China urged the US to end maximum pressure campaign on Iran and making threats of deploying additional troops to the West Asia, suggesting that Washington should find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions in the region.

"The United States is not only unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [the JCPOA -- the nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015] and exerting maximum pressure on Iran, but is also imposing sanctions or threatening to impose sanctions on other parties within the agreement," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

She added that the US should "correct its erroneous policy" of exerting pressure on Iran, leave room for diplomatic efforts by other parties and create conditions to mitigate the situation in the region.

She warned that Washington's decisions, including its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, were only serving to complicate the situation in the region.

"We continue to believe that dialogue and negotiations are the only correct way to resolve Iran's nuclear issue," Hua said.

The Chinese diplomat expressed hope that all parties to the nuclear deal would be able to fully implement it.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the international deal, in defiance of global criticism, and later re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

In response to the move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments four times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the sanctions.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the international community has a responsibility to protect the 2015 nuclear deal which was the outcome of a multilateral endeavor.

 "The JCPOA is an achievement of international diplomacy and world countries are responsible for observing, implementing and protecting it," Araqchi said at a joint press conference with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing.

 

