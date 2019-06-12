Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people's rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister

Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus

Two Rockets Land in Iraqi Base Housing US troops Two Katyusha rockets have landed in an air base hosting US trainers north of Baghdad, where American trainers are stationed, Iraqi security forces said

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Protesters to Counter Rioters Hindering Reform in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani Iraq's top cleric has said that violence and chaos will only hinder true reforms as demanded by ongoing anti-corruption and economic protesters in Iraq, calling on demonstrators to counter violent rioters.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their 'Miserable Incompetence': Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their "miserable incompetence" in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel's Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria's Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria's Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief Iran is set to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO's defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM's Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime's attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris's new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump's Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria's Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces' artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country's Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister
Alwaght- Jordanian Minister of State and Agriculture Samir Habashneh is set to Syria later this month as Amman seeks to restore full diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Habashneh said Thursday he will travel to Syria as part of a nearly 30-strong delegation, Arabic- language Ammon news website reported.

Former Prime Minister Taher al-Masri will head the delegation to restore Amman-Damascus bilateral relations to the level prior to the outbreak of foreign-sponsored Syrian conflict, it said.

Habashneh said Jordan and Syria actually have common areas of interest, stressing that the visit should have taken place much earlier in order to enhance communication between the two countries.

Commenting on a possible meeting with President Assad, he stated that the matter is in the hands of the Syrian side, and that the Jordanian delegates would like to sit for talks with the 54-year-old Syrian leader, senior officials and representatives of the Syrian people.

Jordan’s official Petra news agency, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah, reported earlier this year that the Amman government had appointed a new chargé d’affaires to its embassy in Damascus.

“It was decided to appoint a Jordanian diplomat at the rank of charge d'affaires in the Jordanian embassy in Damascus,” the Jordanian official said.

He underlined that the “decision has been made in line with Jordan’s stance since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011 to keep the Jordanian embassy in Damascus open.”

Jordanian lawmakers first asked for the improvement of Jordan-Syria ties to the level before the start of the Syrian crisis last year, stressing that the relations are beneficial to both nations, Arabic-language Rai al-Youm newspaper reported last December.

Around the same time, Bahrain announced that work at the kingdom’s embassy “in the Syrian Arab Republic is going on whilst the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain is carrying out its duties and flights connecting the two countries are operational without interruption.”

It came a day after the United Arab Emirates officially reopened its embassy in Damascus.

Earlier this week, the UAE's top diplomat in Syria praised President Assad for his “wise leadership”, in one of the strongest expressions of support yet from a country that once backed Damascus’ enemies in the war.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark UAE national day on Dec. 2, UAE charge d’affaires Abdul-Hakim Naimi said he hoped “security and stability prevails throughout the Syrian Arab Republic under the wise leadership of President Bashar Al-Assad."

“Syria-UAE relations are solid, distinct and strong,” he added, according to a video posted by Russian broadcaster RT.

Arab countries’ restoration of diplomatic ties with Damascus takes place at a time when the Syrian army troops are finalizing their victory against foreign-backed terror groups and restoring peace and stability to the war-torn country.

Earlier this year, Reuters news agency cited sources as saying that Washington had lobbied Persian Gulf states including the UAE to hold off restoring ties with Syria.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

 

