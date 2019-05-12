UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM

Alwaght- Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif made the remarks in a Thursday tweet in which he said, “Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations”, Press TV reported.

Having failed to fulfill their commitments to Iran under the JCPOA, the European signatories to the deal wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which was circulated on Wednesday, accusing Tehran of possessing “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” and claiming that the country’s latest missile activities are “inconsistent” with a UN resolution that endorsed the accord.

In that letter, UN ambassadors from France, the UK and Germany claimed that “Iran’s developments of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” go against a 2015 UN resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity involving such missiles.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsed the multilateral nuclear accord, which was signed between Iran and six major world powers — also including the US, Russia, and China.

In another part of his tweet, Zarif chided the three European countries for giving in to US pressures on Iran and failing to compensate for Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was followed by re-imposition of "the toughest ever" sanctions on Tehran.

“If E3 want a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying,” Zarif said.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions against Iran, calling for a “new deal” that would address Iran’s national missile program and its anti-terrorism role in the region.

The European signatories vowed to make efforts to compensate for Washington’s withdrawal and shield their business links with Iran from the American sanctions.

Those promises, however, were never delivered as Europe gave into America’s pressure, prompting Tehran to resort to Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA on its legal rights and suspend parts of its commitments under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (JCPOA).