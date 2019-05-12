How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump

Pelosi Orders Proceeding with Articles of Impeaching Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed on Thursday the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

US Militarization of Space Forces Russia to Counterbalance Threat: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the growing militarization of space by the US and its allies was forcing Moscow to counterbalance this threat

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief Iran is set to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO’s defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach?

Thursday 5 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach?

Alwaght- NATO leaders started their summit in London on Tuesday marking the 70th anniversary of the military organization foundation. At this summit too, the US tried to call focus to China as a new challenge deserving attention by the bloc.

Last week, a State Department official said that during meetings with the NATO leaders in London, American President Donald Trump will discuss the threats originating from China including Beijing’s domination over the emerging Fifth Generation communications, or 5G. The American official said that China poses challenges to NATO and wants to undermine the law-based international order. China is increasingly seeking presence and influence across the world, including in NATO’s sphere of responsibility. 

But given the wide-range division racking the NATO cohesion of stances, the question is that to what degree we could expect the Western military organization to reach a shared stance on China risks and the need to confront them.

Trade war: Washington worried about Beijing’s global economic influence

The trade war is now the main field where China and the US are at each other’s throats. It is the main area the US seeks to contain a rising China prospectively. Over the past years, the American officials complained that China steals their companies’ technologies leaving them with billions of dollars in damages and millions of job opportunities migrating from the US economy to China’s, beside putting the American national security at stake.

The US warns its allies to avoid using the Huawei communication systems, saying that they could be used for espionage. In 2012, the Congress Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence advised the American administration institutions should not employ Huawei or ZTE communication facilities, both Chinese communications giants, systems. This included contractors working on sensitive systems in the US. Washington is now worried that economic influence will give Beijing pressure instruments used against the European states. One important case is the increasing Chinese property and investment in the European maritime facilities and ports which are vital to NATO and the US militarily.

The fast-growing Chinese defense industry is another reason driving Trump to wage trade war in Beijing. The Americans are worried that China’s defense products may find their way to the European markets. China has already expanded its arms sales to West Asia, Africa, and Central Asia. Trump seized an opportunity provided by the NATO meeting to press for the EU not to open its doors to the Chinese arms. But the US does not seem so successful in doing so as on Sunday, French defense minister blasted the White House pressures on Europe to exclusively buy arms from American companies.

Two sides of Atlantic’s different vision of China 

NATO is mainly worried about the Chinese navy that is now active, in association with Russia’s, in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. China’s army forces have constantly taken part in military drills in Russia. This presence has been witnessed in the region when Georgia and Ukraine crises erupted. A recent China-Russia joint war games using strategic long-range bombers around the Korean Peninsula sends a signal to the West: China and Russia are not only diplomatic allies. They are allies in practice and operation. 

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg asked an assessment of the consequences of the Chinese power gain and the presence of the rising Asian power in North Atlantic. In an early visit to Australia, Stoltenberg sail that China is a growing source of concern. Although NATO has no plan to expand to the Pacific Ocean, China is crawling toward European borders, he continued. The European Commission in a policy document labeled China a “systematic rival” to the European Union. But does Stoltenberg’s anti-Chinese stance represent the whole of Europe? 

The relations between China and various NATO members are different, in terms of levels of rivalry and cooperation and also the degree of views assessing China a threat. The US and the EU differ in some cases. The EU still sees China as a potential partner in major global issues like climate change and also Iran nuclear deal. The European members of NATO now focus on the relations with Russia and the disputes on the southern fronts, in West Asia, and in North Africa. 

Like the US, the EU has a huge trade exchange with China, making the Europeans faltering in siding with Washington against Beijing. Currently, China is Germany’s biggest trade partner. For the EU, trade with China comes second after the trade with the US. This could be one reason for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to say: “We still want good business ties with China.”

Additionally, China shows interest in investing where others cannot. The infrastructural projects in such European nations as Greece, Hungary, and Italy are examples of this interest. 

Currently, the biggest European concern is that the EU sustains damages from the trade war between the US and China. Trump’s decision to wage a full-scale trade war with Beijing affects the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets which are the key destination of European products. The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently said that Washington intends to install mid-range missiles in the Asia Oceania region. If China and Russia decide to respond, their response will pose a security threat to Europe. 

In addition to making the EU militarily dependent on the US, the threat has augmented the European will to increase military spending and share in NATO budget. This situation realizes Trump’s wish to cut the US NATO share and weaken the European economy. 

It must be taken into account that the anti-Russian sanctions have directly affect the European economy. The US disputes with Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey pushed down the exports, setting off the alarm bells to Europe. Exports account for 78 percent of Europe’s GDP while this rate is only 38 percent in China as its population consumes a majority of the domestically-made products. This means that in the trade war, Europe receives the biggest harm. 

Militarily, NATO has limitations facing China in East Asia. The main limitation comes from a lack of a sufficient number of naval facilities and vessels for a massive presence around China. This limitation drives the military bloc to only focus on presence in the North Atlantic region. 

But the limitations are not just technical. They are political too. It is highly unlikely that France, one of the finite number of the naval powers and able to act in the Indian Ocean and Pacific oceans, will support the NATO role in a region where bilateral bonds are leading. 

Furthermore, Hungary earlier pursued blocking the EU decisions on such cases as the South China Sea dispute. This was a big challenge for NATO in the Western Balkans writer Beijing has an influence larger than that of the EU. 

Italy, on the other side, eyes joining the ambitious “Belt and Road Initiative” of China. Turkey, another NATO member, is taking a similar path as it seeks to join China-Russia-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization. All these mark the differences in viewing China by the two sides of the Atlantic.

 

