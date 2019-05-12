What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

UK, Germany, France letter to UN on Iran Aimed at Hiding their ‘Miserable Incompetence’: Iran FM

Iran condemned a letter written to the UN chief by three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the UK, France and Germany are hiding their “miserable incompetence” in fulfilling their commitments under the accord, , officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights The UN General Assembly passed a none-binding resolution calling on Israeli to vacate Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by the regime in 1967.

French Parliament Adopts Pro-Zionism Resolution, Ignoring Palestine Rights French Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution equating criticism of the Zionists occupying Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism despite warnings that such a move could serve to stifle the advocates of Palestinian rights.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief Iran is set to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO’s defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit?

Thursday 5 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Did Oman’s FM Seek In Recent Tehran Visit?
Alwaght- Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif as he visited Tehran on Monday. The top Omani diplomat then met with the Iranian president, the parliament speaker, and the head of the Supreme National Security Council.

Before his trip, Kuwait's Al-Jarida newspaper had broken the news about the forthcoming visit to Tehran of the Omani official.

What catches the media attention by bin Alwai's visit to Tehran is the record of his visits to Iran that majorly come to carry US messages to Iran. Oman played a distinct role in the American-Iranian nuclear talks. So, every time Oman's foreign minister travels to Iran, the media begin their speculations about if he is carrying a message to Iran from the US. But the news before his trip said something else. He appears to carry his country's agreement on the Iranian-proposed Persian Gulf peace initiative officially dubbed "Hormuz Peace Endeavor" (HOPE). How much is this speculation true? 

To answer this question, we need to look back at the recent significant regional developments and Oman's traditional stances towards Iran and the US and also his recent visit to Washington.

One of the main regional developments related to Oman is Muscat's hosting of peace talks between Saudi and Yemeni Ansarullah delegations. Certainly, the considerations and positions of Iran as an important regional actor are crucial in any deal on the Yemeni war case.

It appears that the Omani diplomacy's head has carried to Iran reports on the process of negotiation between Riyadh and the Yemeni movement and of course the initial results the two sides have come reached. So, in Yemen's case, Oman is exchanging Saudi and Iranian messages. It is seeking a mediation between the two key regional players starting with the Yemeni case.

Bin Alwai visited Washington and met with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he traveled to Washington last week. This US visit supports the belief that he traveled to Iran to transfer a message from Washington.

The Arab country has always tried to push with simultaneous cooperation with Iran and the US in the best possible way. While it is engaged in a high-level partnership with the US, it substantially worked with Iran at the time of the US sanctions while Washington was pushing various sides to halt business with Tehran. This Omani stance is traditional.

Tehran, aware of this Omani position, during the meeting of the Omani official said that Oman can be Iran's business hub in the region, signaling that the Islamic Republic may in the future shift its trade from Dubai as its decades-long terminal to the Omani ports.

Professor Haider al Lawati, the former president of Sultan Qabus University, in a Twitter post claimed that Omani's foreign minister seeks to solve two complicated cases: Iran-Arab case and the Iran-US case. He added that no other thing but Muscat's diplomacy can solve such a tricky case.

What can give seriousness to the Omani professor's analysis and claim is that bin Alawi traveled to Iran almost every two months over the past year. This can signal that he is following to solve an important case.

With regard to the above-mentioned issues and considering the reality that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent the HOPE initiative to the Persian Gulf Arab states through Kuwait which means that Kuwait is also considered as a key peace actor and that Oman is not the only party that pursues the case, it can be said that bin Alwai has a bigger job to do. He is seeking to give a conclusion to the two cases involving Iran, Persian Gulf Arab countries and the US.

 

