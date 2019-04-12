Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Alwaght- A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

No casualties were reported, the statement added, giving no further details. No person or group has yet claimed responsibility.

Last December, US President Donald Trump paid an unannounced visit to the facility, which had not been cleared with Baghdad in advance, prompting both Iraqi civilians and politicians to protest its intrusive manner.

Following Trump’s visit, some Iraqi lawmakers even proposed that the country expel the US forces in response to Washington’s disregard for their country’s sovereignty.

Last month, US Vice President Mike Pence paid an identically-unauthorized “surprise” visit to the outpost under the pretext of celebrating Thanksgiving with the troops.

Several rocket attacks have been reported on Iraqi bases hosting US troops as well as foreign missions in Baghdad since October, when street protests broke out in several Iraqi cities over economic woes.

Protests have often turned violent, with clashes between security forces and protesters.