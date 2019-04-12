Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

Rockets Hit US Military Base in Western Iraq

A rocket barrage has hit on Tuesday Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief Iran is set to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO’s defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Wednesday 4 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraq’s protests continue in some parts of the country after over two months. The rightful demands of the people, mainly driven by corruption, poor services, and most importantly unemployment were hijacked by some domestic parties and foreign players in the midway and thus were derailed from their right course. The main victim of this derailment was the government whose one-year life ended as its Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned over the weekend and called the parliament to start the debate for a new cabinet. 

Abdul Mahdi published a statement on Saturday announcing in it his resignation. His quitting raises some questions: Does his resignation represent a solution to this crisis? Where does the country’s political scene go after this resignation? A set of scenarios are imaginable for the nation’s politics after this step. Each scenario surely has its potentials and limits. 

First scenario: Introducing a new PM within 15 days to form a new cabinet 

The first scenario to the Iraqi politics after Abdul Mahdi’s quitting is that the president, Barham Saleh, will name a successor within half a month. The new PM will introduce his cabinet to the parliament for a vote of confidence. Although this is a path designed by the constitution for such a situation, Iraq's experiences mainly after 2010 show that forming a new government is one of the hardest jobs to do. In 2010, it took the country 8 months to agree on the structure of a new cabinet. An agreement between the political parties in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in the north of the country, brought a new government to existence. 

Currently, national politics is racked by substantial differences among the political parties making it highly unlikely that the political sides agree on a new head of government with 15 days. Actually, reaching a consensus on a new figure to lead the new cabinet is one of the most difficult missions that looks far from being accomplishable within the constitutional timeframe. 

Holding early parliamentary elections 

Another likely scenario is announcing early elections. This scenario looks much more sensible than the first one and can have large-scale support by the political factions. So, it can be labeled the likeliest one. This scenario has its difficulties for implementation, however. 

According to article 64 of the Iraqi constitution, early election requires the president’s agreement with the PM’s demand for parliament dissolution and inviting for elections within 60 days. This is possible only if the majority of the parliament, 156 lawmakers, green light it. Yet another way is that one-third of the lawmakers, 110 votes, ask for the dissolution and the parliament with absolute majority votes in favor of the demand. Under this condition, the president calls for general elections to be held within 60 days. The council of ministers is dissolved but will act as a caretaker body. 

Though this scenario has the biggest chance, the members of parliament and political leaders have not shown a strong interest to dissolve the parliament and hold early elections. 

Changing constitution and shifting to the presidential system 

Another likely scenario that since the beginning of the protests was entertained by some political figures is the change of constitution and shift to a presidential system. The presidential system allows the citizens to directly choose a president without a need for parliament’s vote. Implementation of this system is related to the accomplishment of the task of an 18-member constitution review committee. Once the committee finishes its job, the Iraqi citizens should affirm it under a referendum. 

This is not an easy task, however. Three Kurdish provinces can easily reject the move and thus block any change. This scenario is largely costly and time-taking due to the complexity of the referendum process and the need for change of the constitutional articles. It can fuel tensions among the political parties. That is what makes it unlikely. 

Holding a referendum to pick a new PM based on al-Sadr’s roadmap 

Another scenario is arranging a referendum to name a new PM. Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Saeroon— one of the largest parliamentary alliances, backed Abdul Mahdi’s resignation and insisted that a new PM should be picked by a referendum. This proposal violates the constitution. If the country wants to adopt it, it should change the constitution. Political parties hardly support such a plan. 

Limbo in the politics 

Another scenario that is possible in case of intensification of the tensions and confrontations in the politics in the coming days is limbo and state of uncertainty. The currency to this scenario is a considerable level of contrast in the approaches and views of the major political actors. Presently, it is hard to find a harmony of thought and approaches among even two political parties from the Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds. So, if the political factions conflict over a new PM, a multi-month impasse can engulf the country’s politics.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq PM Resignation Protests

